2027: Polls Gathering Momentum in Bauchi

2027: Polls Gathering Momentum in Bauchi
Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A movement of like minds under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC) have for sometimes now been holding series of meetings and garnering aimed at cajoling the Minister of Health, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate into the governorship race in Bauchi state ahead of the 2027 polls.

The State Coordinator of the movement, Malam Haruna Abubakar recalled that they have for the past three months seeking the support of APC members across the twenty Local Government Areas of the state, and have so far covered 14 areas, expecting to run down the entire state by this August ending or early September.

Malam Haruna Abubakar told the press in Bauchi weekend that no sooner have they finished garnering the support, they would confront the Minister with the agenda, expressing optimism that he would heed to their call to take the gunlet.

He said, “We are going round the nooks and crannies of the state, organizing consultation with APC critical stakeholders and other party members soliciting their support and cooperation with a view to convincing the present minister of health and social welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate to accept running for gubernatorial seat of Bauchi in 2027 general elections”.

Abubakar added, “So we conducting series of meetings and consultations among party members while making some arrangements for going to him and present our case in such a way that he will accept our call, this is what we are now trying to put emphasis on”.

He explained that people like Professor Mohammed Ali Pate are the types that electorates are yearning for in gubernatorial elections, having understand that he was among the few that could deliver the much needed democracy dividends to their doorsteps.

“We are making consultations with APC leaders at various levels, as well as some Leaders of thought all in drive to cajole or persuade the Minister to join the gubernatorial race on the APC platform comes 2027 elections”, the coordinator emphasized.

Malam Haruna Abubakar further stated that taking into cognisance that Bauchi state is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, having such a person like Muhammad Ali Pate with global connections to steer the ship of Bauchi means a revolutionary transformation of the entire state into unprecedented heights.

Abubakar therefore sought the support of all well-meaning citizens of Bauchi state cutting across party lines with a view to provide the basic necessities of life to the generality of citizens, as against the execution of self-aggrandized capital projects as conduit pipes to siphon public funds.

