BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap 3 in Anambra Community (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than three persons have been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in a community in Anambra State.

The incident happened in Nkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area of the State.

Although, information about the incident is still scanty, it was gathered that the gunmen stormed in the early hours of Sunday, August 11, and carried out the operation.

The three allegedly kidnapped persons include Barr. Victor Ezeoke (Omenankpo), Sir Arinze Egenti, and Nze Celestine Ezeike.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on social media, showing a somersaulted vehicle lying along the Nkpologwu—Akpo Road, and which a voiceover in the video identified to belong to one of the kidnap victims, Sir Egenti.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview with this reporter, the President General of Nkpologwu Community, Prof. Ferdinand Ezeiruaku, said the incident occurred between 7:30 am and 8.am on Sunday.

According to him, the three men were kidnapped at different locations in the community by the heavily-armed men.

While explaining that Sir Egenti is based in Port Harcourt, while Barr. Ezeoke and Ezeike are based in Abuja, the PG further explained that the trio had just returned to attend an occasion that held yesterday (Saturday), which was organized by the women of the community as part of their August meeting.

He said they returned to support the women in their August meeting and also contribute to the development of the community, only to be kidnapped, just a day after the event.

Prof. Ezeiruaku, while wishing the victims safety, also urged the public to pray for their safe release.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to get the reactions of the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, on the incident proved abortive, as he was yet to react to the video or respond to messages sent to him by the reporter, as at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below: