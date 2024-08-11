We’re Optimistic PDP Would Clinch Local Polls – Ex Speaker

By Umar Usman Duguri.

Few days after governor Bala Mohamed of Bauchi state Flag up campaign for the upcoming local government elections scheduled to take place which in line with the governor’s promise to conduct free fair and credible elections as constitutional enshrined.

One of the senior stake holders and a serving member of the Bauchi state house of assembly, Honorable Babayo Mohamed Akuyam, expressed optimism that the ruling people would sweep all the twenty local governments based on Governor Bala’s historical physical project that cut across the state.

Honorable Babayo, who was a onetime speaker of the Bauchi state house of assembly, further commends the people of his constituency for the massive supports and prayers they are giving to the government of the day in credible service to the people of the state and the turnouts during the inauguration of the campaign council, believing that the PDP- led government of Bauchi state has doing well in every sector of human and capacity building.

“ I’m optimistic the numerous success recorded by Governor Bala Mohamed since assuming power in the areas of local government development including total renovation and upgrading of local government secretariat with befitting modern furniture, various Kaura Economic Empowerment programs (KEEP), prompt supply of fertilizer to farmers that increases food security in the state and general construction of dual carriage roads and single global standard roads statewide amongst are the reasons, we are confident PDP will continue the good work of salvaging the locals in Bauchi state”

In Misau local government, already the people have assured the governor and the state party chairman Koshe Akuyam of their readiness to reelect the PDP candidate to consolidate on the lofty goals of the governor which is in tandem with the modus operandi of a peoples oriented-projects.