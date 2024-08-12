8.4 C
BREAKING: ANSIEC Announces Date for Anambra Local Govt Election

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The newly inaugurated Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) has announced the date for the conduct of the Anambra State local government election.

This is coming barely for days after the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo inaugurated the six-man ANSIEC Board, with a primary charge to organise, undertake, and supervise all elections and matters pertaining to elections to the elective offices in the Local Government councils in the State; as well as ensure the smooth, peaceful, and transparent conduct of local government elections in the State.

Announcing the election date while briefing newsmen at the ANSIEC Headquarters in Awka on Monday, the Chairperson of the Commission and State Chief Electoral Officer, Magistrate Genevieve Osakwe said the Anambra State local government election would be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The ANSIEC Chairperson also disclosed that the election timetable, schedule of activities, and other details will be made available at the Commission’s Headquarters on Thursday, August 14.

“We are all aware that, pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution, Anambra State has assigned this Commission to take care of local government council elections.

“I am hereby to state that the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission wishes to inform all the registered political parties and the general public that local government elections in the state will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

“Election timetable/schedule of activities, and other details can be collected from the Headquarters of the Commission from the 14th day of August 2024,” she said.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the preparedness of the Commission for the polls, given the nearness; Magistrate Osakwe, who noted the election is about 45 days from the date of the official release of the timetable, also noted the Commission was more than prepared and ready to give Ndị Anambra the best local government elections ever.

She further assured that the elections would be free, fair, transparent and credible.

“So, it’s going to be transparent, it’s going to be credible, and it’s going to be fair,” she concluded.

Magistrate Osakwe, during the press briefing, was flanked by other members of the Board: Sir Chinedu Anthony Nnalue, Mrs. Bernardine Obande FCA, Barr. Osita Cyril Igbokwe, Helen Ifeyinwa Umeh, and Mr. John Emeka Okeke.

