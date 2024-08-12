8.4 C
New York
Monday, August 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Benue PDP: Sheathe Swords, I share long-standing friendship with Suswam – Ortom to supporters

N/Central
Benue PDP: Sheathe Swords, I share long-standing friendship with Suswam - Ortom to supporters
Benue PDP: Sheathe Swords, I share long-standing friendship with Suswam - Ortom to supporters

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has appealed to his supporters and those of Senator Gabriel Suswam, to sheathe their swords and work towards maintaining peace and unity within the state Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Chief Ortom, who stated this in a statement signed by his Media Aide Terver Akase and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, said he and Senator Suswam share a long-standing friendship and mutual respect as leaders hence the need to maintain peace.

According to him, “in politics, differing opinions and positions are inevitable, but the differences often serve to deepen the democratic process and contribute to enriching discourses within political parties.”

READ ALSO  BREAKING: ANSIEC Announces Date for Anambra Local Govt Election

While insisting that he and Senator Suswam share a long-standing friendship and mutual respect as leaders within the PDP Ortom said they will always find amicable solutions to whatever political disagreements that may arise, by prioritizing the greater good of the party and its members.

Ortom called on all stakeholders to remain committed and focused on the shared objectives and aspirations of PDP, as they have always done.

He commended PDP members in the 23 local government areas of Benue State for their peaceful conduct in the recently concluded Ward Congresses of the party and expects them to exhibit the same spirit during the forthcoming Local Government and State Congresses.

READ ALSO  Allegation of Giving Speaker $1.7m - a False Nonsensical Belated Attempts to Provoke, Divert Attention from Endemic Corruption in Oil Industry - Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

He further urges the party members to support the State Caretaker Committee of the party set up by the National Working Committee to enable it succeed in its assignment.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Benue PDP Crisis: Tambaya condemns disrespect for leadership, says Ortom a distinguished leader
Next article
BREAKING: ANSIEC Announces Date for Anambra Local Govt Election

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Four NNPP Lawmakers Dump Kwankwasiyya Movement, Reject Red Cap

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.