Benue PDP: Sheathe Swords, I share long-standing friendship with Suswam – Ortom to supporters

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has appealed to his supporters and those of Senator Gabriel Suswam, to sheathe their swords and work towards maintaining peace and unity within the state Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Chief Ortom, who stated this in a statement signed by his Media Aide Terver Akase and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, said he and Senator Suswam share a long-standing friendship and mutual respect as leaders hence the need to maintain peace.

According to him, “in politics, differing opinions and positions are inevitable, but the differences often serve to deepen the democratic process and contribute to enriching discourses within political parties.”

While insisting that he and Senator Suswam share a long-standing friendship and mutual respect as leaders within the PDP Ortom said they will always find amicable solutions to whatever political disagreements that may arise, by prioritizing the greater good of the party and its members.

Ortom called on all stakeholders to remain committed and focused on the shared objectives and aspirations of PDP, as they have always done.

He commended PDP members in the 23 local government areas of Benue State for their peaceful conduct in the recently concluded Ward Congresses of the party and expects them to exhibit the same spirit during the forthcoming Local Government and State Congresses.

He further urges the party members to support the State Caretaker Committee of the party set up by the National Working Committee to enable it succeed in its assignment.