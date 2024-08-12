Benue PDP Crisis: Tambaya condemns disrespect for leadership, says Ortom a distinguished leader

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Even as the crisis in the Benue Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) festers, a chieftain of the party in the state, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, has condemned strongly the show of disrespect for the leadership of the party especially for Chief Samuel Ortom whom he said has distinguished himself in leading the party in the state.

Tambaya who urged party members to continue to support Ortom described as laughable his purported suspension from the party saying Ortom remains the leader of the party even in the North Central.

He blamed lack of respect for leadership and constituted authorities to such acts saying the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Ortom has distinguished himself as a leader whose commitment to values and vision is nothing short of exemplary.

He said “In the ever-evolving landscape of politics, it is rare to encounter a figure within the North Central who not only embodies the principles of integrity, dedication, and visionary leadership but also actively drives our party PDP towards a brighter future.

” Chief Ortom’s contributions to the party have not only been transformative but have impacted on the national discourse of the party in both profound and enduring manner.”

Tambaya therefore lamented that “It is with heavy heart I saw in the blue app that some elements have been purported to have suspend the National PDP figure whose impact and doggedness have put the PDP in limelight in the politics of Nigeria.

“It is also very important to know that this drastic and nonchallant moves is not just within the PDP fold but a deliberate attempt from external forces to undermine the leader of PDP in the North Central Dr, Samuel Ortom.”

Tambaya condemned the moves describing it as an “erosion of respect for leadership” saying “In times of uncertainty and challenge, the strength of our collective efforts hinges on our ability to trust and support those who lead us.

“Leadership is not merely a position but a responsibility. It requires vision, courage, and the ability to make tough decisions. However, in recent times, we have witnessed a troubling trend undermining leaders through persistent criticism and doubt.”

He noted that “This erosion of confidence can paralyze progress and hinder our collective success.”

While noting that it is vital to hold leaders accountable, Tambaya said such must be done with respect and a commitment to improvement rather than personal attacks as according to him effective leadership is born from the willingness to engage in constructive dialogue, not constant disparagement.

“We must foster an environment where leaders are supported in their endeavors to guide us through challenges. Constructive criticism, when delivered with integrity, strengthens leadership but undermining, on the other hand, sows discord and stagnation.

“Let us commit to a culture of respect and constructive engagement. By supporting our leaders, we strengthen our collective resolve and pave the way for a more prosperous and united future,” he advised.