Anambra PDP NASS Candidate Alleges Threat To Life

Benue PDP Suspends Chairman, 2 Other Officials
By Okey Maduforo Awka.
A People’s Democratic Party PDP candidate of Anaocha – Dunukofia – Njikoka Federal Constituency Comrade  Obiano Samuel has alleged that their a plot to assassinate him by his political opponents.
Obiano who however did not make public who his opponents are told reporters that there has been several attempts on his life adding that he has since fled his home town Adazi Nnukwu following constant threat by his traducers.
Recall that Samuel, who is a mobilizer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his hometown of Adazi Nnukwu in Anaocha Local Government Area in Anambra State, narrowly escaped death by whiskers on the 13th of November 2020.
It would also be recalled that Samuel was first attacked sometime in February 2019 while enlightening eligible voters at the market square in Adazi town after a truckload of heavily armed political thugs  during the 2019 Federal Constituency election representatives invaded the peaceful event.
The thugs numbering about 50 also reportedly fired gunshots to disperse the crowd and manhandled Comrade Samuel who escaped with injuries.
Comrade Samuel was returning to the state for the first time since the House of Representatives election was held on the 23rd of February 2019, when he was again ambushed by political thugs in Adazi town.
According to eyewitness reports, the activist abandoned his luggage and fled for his life as he was being assaulted by the armed thugs.
Some of the eyewitnesses said the thugs vowed to eliminate Samuel if he ever stepped foot in the town or anywhere near the state again.
They noted that the embattled comrade  was a beacon of hope who had brought sociopolitical enlightenment to the community and conducted his activities in an orderly and peaceful manner.
“It is obvious other corrupt opponents want him cut down because he campaigns against political apathy, vote-selling, ballot-snatching, violence and other forms of electoral malpractices,” coming from an eyewitness account to our correspondent.
An eye witness narrative on her part, said: “Comrade Obiano Samuel has been enlightening voters on their duties, rights and importance of choosing a candidate that will bring dividends of democracy to their doorsteps as It appears his growing popularity and messages have unsettled the camps of his political opponents.
