8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Search
Subscribe

ASUU Gives Federal Government 21-Day Strike Notice

National
ASUU Gives Federal Government 21-Day Strike Notice
ASUU Gives Federal Government 21-Day Strike Notice

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Academic Staff Union of Universities has informed the Federal Government of its plan to embark on a nationwide strike by placing 21 day notice from today to the government.

Sources within the National Executive Council of ASUU confirmed the development to our correspondent in Abuja on Monday.

The notice was issued at the end of the NEC meeting, which was held at the University of Ibadan, and a copy is expected to be transmitted soonest to both Federal Ministries of Labour and Education.

“It is not an ultimatum but a strike notice. We are giving them 21 days’ notice, after which we shall embark on strike.

“Our aim for putting out the notice is that it is a requirement under labour laws so we are trying to ensure that all our actions are done according to the law,” the source said.

READ ALSO  How US Court Authorized Chinese Investors to Seize Nigeria’s Assets

It would be recalled that ASUU had threatened to embark on strike over the non-implementation of agreements reached with the federal government.

On June 26, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, invited the union to a meeting to deliberate on the lingering issues affecting universities and to avert the planned strike.

The national president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke who spoke on the outcome of the meeting said the agreements reached with the Federal Government had not been implemented.

“At the meeting called by the Minister of Education, we agreed that after two weeks, we will meet to see the progress the government has made.

“We will also see what we will do next if the government fail to implement the agreements reached.”

The ASUU president said some of the demands included the non-implementation of the 2009 re-negotiated agreements.

READ ALSO  We Don’t Import Substandard Fuel Into Nigeria, Or Engage In Any Misconduct-Matrix Energy

He said the agreements had lingered for over six years, and the government had yet to implement them.

Osodeke said the academic allowances due to their members had also accumulated for over six years, and nothing had been done about it.

On the issue of the revitalisation fund, he said they agreed on the Needs Assessment Report to raise N200 billion yearly for five years.

“Since 2013, only one has been paid. We need revitalisation funds to upgrade our universities to standard so that we can have students and lecturers from outside the country,” he said.

Oshodeke added that the government had yet to stop the proliferation of universities, adding that many new universities were being approved without funds to run them.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Former Businessday Columnist Emerges DOBA PG Worldwide
Next article
‘SPDC’s support nurturing next-generation energy experts’

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  N21m jumbo pay: Account for NASS ‘running costs’ or face legal action, SERAP tells Akpabio, Abbas

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.