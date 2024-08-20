Former Businessday Columnist Emerges DOBA PG Worldwide

A former Columnist with the BusinessDay Newspaper and former Vice-President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industustry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), Sunny Chuba Nwachukwu PhD, has been elected President-General of the prestigious Dennis Memorial Grammar School (Onitsha Anambra State) Old Boys Association Worldwide (DOBA).

The quintessential industrialist, Dr. Nwachukwu, who is also a former Onitsha Branch President and former Secretary-General of the DOBA, contested the position with former Onitsha Branch President of the Association, Prof. Nnamdi Oguno.

In his acceptance speech after the election, Dr. Nwachukwu, appreciated the DOBA members for reposing such a huge trust in him by electing him the Leader of the prestigious Association.

The former Businessday communist who is currently with the Business A.M., challenged his colleagues to collaborate to lift the school to higher height and the society at large.

While acknowledging that the opportunity given them is to serve humanity, he also pledged not yoy shirk from the enormous responsibilities.

Dr. Nwachukwu further lauded the members of the Old Boys who made the election a huge success, while also commending and noting that their participation, enthusiasm, and commitment to the Association are inspiring and encouraging.

He specifically lauded the Returning Officer in the election, Justice Arinze Akabua, and his team made up of Hon. Justice Tagbo Anieto, Hon. Justice Azuka Nwabunike, and His Honour, Christian Okagbue for ensuring a transparent, free, and fair election.

Dr. Nwachukwu extended his hands of fellowship to those who lost the election and asked them to join hands with him to build a stronger and more united association, emphasizing that their contribution, expertise and passion for DOBA are invaluable.

Also in the election, while a former member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. (Sir) Ejiofor Egwuatu, was elected the Secretary-General; Engr Nonye Osakwe was elected the Vice President-General 1; while Sir Chris Nathan Enemuo, and Mr. Emmanuel Ezeonwu were elected Vice President-General 2 and 3 respectively.

Other newly-elected members of the DOBA executive include: Mr. Ernest Emengo (Assistant Secretary General), Sir Arinze Nwaenyi (Publicity Secretary), Dr. Harrison Uwaezuoke (Financial Secretary), Mr. Nzube Ugolo (Treasurer), Hon. Dr. Frank Udemadu (Social Secretary), and Prof. Meshack Umenweke (Legal Adviser).