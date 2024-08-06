Anambra Politician, Chris Uba, Denies Attacking Lebanese Contractors in His London House, Dismisses Viral Video (Videos)

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Self-styled Anambra Political godfather, Chief Chris Uba has dismissed the viral video where it was alleged that he attacked his Lebanese contractors who worked for him in his house in the United Kingdom.

A video, which recently went viral, had shown Uba scolding at the Lebanese Contractors for not executing the contract of renovating the roof of his house, and which was interpreted by many to mean that he was attacking the workers.

However, when contacted, Chief Chris Uba, through his Personal Assistant, Engr. Emeka Okeke, explained that the Lebanese contractors failed to do their job, hence the misunderstanding.

“Last summer, Chris Uba had contracted a Lebanese firm to repair the roof of his house in London which he paid them up front.

“Uba traveled back to Nigeria; but at his return to London, he discovered that the roof of his house was not fixed as he contracted; hence he accused them of duping him of his money and not executing the contract,” he said.

Continuing, Uba, through his aide, noted that the video was a calculated attempt aimed at rubbishing his reputation as a politician, adding that it is also the handiwork of his political enemies.

“I know where this thing is coming from, and simply because I am a politician and a public figure, my political opponents feel that the only way to rubbish my image and integrity is to go about sharing that video,” he contented.

In yet two more videos that later surfaced online, the Lebanese contractors denied the report that Uba is owing them for the contract.

Speaking, one of the artisans said: “Chris paid us money to work on his house — that is the roof of his house — and he traveled back to Nigeria.

“But while he was away in Nigeria, my wife took ill, and I had to go and see my wife so that he can get medical attention.

“Chris is a good man, and it is not his fault that the job was not done because he is not owe us money and he did not hit anyone so people should disregard those videos because nothing like that happened.”

