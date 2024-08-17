Abuja: Woman Arrested With AK-47 Hidden In Garri Sack

Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad Have arrested a 30-year-old woman identified as Hauwa Yusuf for hiding one AK47 and four AK magazines inside a sack of garri.

Yusuf was arrested along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway during a stop-and-search operation.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed this while parading suspects at the STS Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Adejobi added that Yusuf confessed that a notorious Bandit terrorising Katsina State, Aminu Basullube, sent her to take delivery of the arms in the Danum Madam Camp, area of the state.