Abuja: Woman Arrested With AK-47 Hidden In Garri Sack

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad Have arrested a 30-year-old woman identified as Hauwa Yusuf for hiding one AK47 and four AK magazines inside a sack of garri.

Yusuf was arrested along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway during a stop-and-search operation.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed this while parading suspects at the STS Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Adejobi added that Yusuf confessed that a notorious Bandit terrorising Katsina State, Aminu Basullube, sent her to take delivery of the arms in the Danum Madam Camp, area of the state.

