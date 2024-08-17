We’ll Construct More Functional Primary Healthcare Centre In Each Ward- Gov. Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has pledged to construct more functional Primary Healthcare Centres in the state, saying his administration had, in its first tenure declared a state of emergency in the health sector in addition to renovating all the general hospitals.

He ,however, stated that the PDP-led administration in the state under his watch is on the verge of making sure that the Specialist Hospital is repositioned to provide complementary services to the Teaching Hospital.

Mohammed was speaking today at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi, during the commissioning of some including the edifices, oncology, diagnos and catheterization laboratory expansion.

He stated that today is a very auspicious day for Bauchi as it hosts the very important dignitaries from the federal government, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and Minister of Health, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, reiterating the commitment of his administration to uplifting healthcare delivery at the local level in conjunction with development partners.

Also speaking, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, the Honourable Minister of Health, Wale Edun, Minister of Finance lauded Mohammed’s exemplary leadership, reiterating the FG’s continued support to ensuring the enhancement of healthcare delivery in Bauchi state and Nigeria as a whole.