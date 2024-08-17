8.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Search
Subscribe

We’ll Construct More Functional Primary Healthcare Centre In Each Ward- Gov. Bala Mohammed

N/East
We'll Construct More Functional Primary Healthcare Centre in Each Ward- Gov. Bala Mohammed
We'll Construct More Functional Primary Healthcare Centre in Each Ward- Gov. Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has pledged to  construct more functional Primary Healthcare Centres in the state, saying his administration had, in its first tenure declared a state of emergency in the health sector in addition to renovating all the general hospitals.
He ,however, stated that the PDP-led administration in the state under his watch is on the verge of making sure that the Specialist Hospital is repositioned to provide complementary services to the Teaching Hospital.
Mohammed was speaking today at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi, during the commissioning of some including the edifices, oncology, diagnos and catheterization laboratory expansion.
He stated that today is a very  auspicious day for Bauchi as it hosts the very important dignitaries from the federal government, the Honourable Minister of Finance,  Wale Edun and Minister of Health,  Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, reiterating the commitment of his administration to uplifting healthcare delivery at the local level in conjunction with development partners.
Also speaking, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, the Honourable Minister of Health, Wale Edun, Minister of Finance lauded Mohammed’s exemplary leadership, reiterating the FG’s continued support to ensuring the enhancement of healthcare delivery in Bauchi state and Nigeria as a whole.
- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra LG Poll Gets Messier As Assembly / IPAC Draw Battle Lines

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi Emirate strips Senator Shehu Buba of traditional title of Mujaddadi 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.