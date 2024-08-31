31 Years After: Murtala Muhammed’s Family Secures National Assembly’s Approval for Victims’ Rights Bill

On the 31st anniversary of the tragic shooting of Zackari Murtala Muhammed, the family of the late Head of State has heralded significant progress in the fight for victims’ rights in the country.

Zakari was tragically shot on August 13, 1993, and died the next, August 14, 1993 (today). Despite the identification of suspected perpetrators, the case has been stalled by failures in prosecution.

In an emotional statement to commemorate the anniversary of the death, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Dr. Aisha Oyebode disclosed that the National Assembly is poised to discuss the Victims’ Rights Bill, a milestone eagerly anticipated by the Foundation.

“We will not relent until this bill is passed. All victims of crimes are entitled to answers,” Oyebode declared, as she voiced her unwavering commitment to ensuring the bill’s passage.

Muhammed-Oyebode emphasized that the bill aims to combat criminal impunity and provide much-needed closure to families of crime victims.

She referenced the numerous unresolved high-profile murders, including those of Dele Giwa, Chief Rewane, and Chief Bola Ige, highlighting the systemic failures in delivering justice, declaring that, “We refuse to quietly continue to bury our dead. There is urgent need for legislative action and robust victim protection laws.”

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation’s advocacy represents a broader call for justice, accountability, and the protection of human rights in Nigeria. The passage of the Victims’ Rights Bill would be a significant step towards addressing these critical issues and honoring the memory of those lost to violent crimes.

Muhammed-Oyebode lauded the lawmakers, particularly the 26 members, led by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr. for the advancement recorded on the Victims’ Rights law.

Rotimi, Jr. stated in a release that the pivotal legislation has successfully passed legislative scrutiny, and “is set to be presented for consideration when the House resumes from recess in September.

According to him, the Victims’ Rights Bill 2024 aims to establish comprehensive protections for victims of violent crimes, ensuring their safety and involvement throughout the justice process. It seeks to address significant deficiencies in current laws by defining victims’ rights clearly, mandating court responsibilities to uphold these rights, and ensuring effective implementation and compliance.

The lawmaker further emphasized the bill’s significance, stating, “current deficiencies in extant laws create an imbalance where the rights of suspected perpetrators can overshadow those of the victims. This imbalance deepens the suffering of victims and fosters a culture of impunity.

“For justice to be truly effective, it must be fair and provide victims with the protection and redress they need. Without such fairness, the cycle of violence continues, leaving society vulnerable and undermining justice’s core principles.”

@@@@@@@@@