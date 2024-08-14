Ebonyi NAWOJ Commends Gov Nwifuru’s Initiative In Empowering 1300 Youths

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ebonyi State Chapter, have commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his proactive and commendable initiative towards empowering 1,300 youths across the state with the sum of N1 million each to boost their businesses.

This was stated in a press release signed by the Association’s Chairperson, Nkechinyere Ruth Oginyi, in Abakaliki.

Oginyi emphasized that the gesture is a timely intervention coming at a crucial moment when the nation is been ravaged by widespread unrest and economic challenges, adding that it demonstrates the government’s commitment to fostering peace and economic stability in Ebonyi State.

The release reads: “Governor Nwifuru’s recent announcement, made during the Empowerment and Account of Stewardship event by Hon. Nwachukwu Eze, Member Representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, is a testament to the state government’s appreciation of the youth’s maturity and sense of responsibility.

“By choosing to refrain from joining the nationwide protests against bad governance and hunger, the youths of Ebonyi have proven themselves to be exceptional and forward-thinking by prioritizing the peace and progress of our beloved state.

“In light of this significant gesture, NAWOJ Ebonyi State Chapter urges the beneficiaries of this empowerment program to utilize the funds judiciously as this opportunity should be seen as a stepping stone to greater achievements of being self reliant. We encourage the youths to channel these resources into productive ventures that will not only benefit them but also contribute to the overall economic growth of Ebonyi State.

“Furthermore, while we applaud the government’s efforts in youth empowerment, we must also draw attention to the need for improved environmental management within the state capital.

“We urge the Honorable Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Victor Aleke, to intensify efforts to ensure that all parts of Ebonyi State are clean and well-maintained. There are still areas within the state that are not meeting the required environmental standards, and we believe that a cleaner environment is essential for the health and well-being of our citizens.

“NAWOJ remains committed to advocating for the good of our society and will continue to support initiatives that promote the welfare of the residents of Ebonyi. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this empowerment program on our youth and encourage all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring the continuous progress of our state”, Oginyi added.