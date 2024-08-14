Anioma State: Ohanaeze Youths Caution Ndokwa Renaissance Against Recall Threat On Sen. Ned Nwoko

Apex Igbo Youths group, Ohanaeze Youths Council has uncovered plot to recall senator Ned Nwoko.

Reacting through a press release signed by Igboayaka. O Igboayaka, the Igbo Youths group said:

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) has received with utmost dismay the unfolded statement published on Punch newspaper 9th August 2024 from Ndokwa Renaissance threatening the performing Senator of Delta North Senatorial district Dist. Sen Ned Nwoko with recall.

“Fortunately, Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) intelligence Directorate has beamed their investigative search light and discovered that it’s a few Political profiteers that are on selfish ploy against Sen. Ned Nwoko with flimsy excuse that they were not duly consulted before embarking on Anioma State creation bill.

“The threat to recall Sen. Ned Nwoko the most experienced legislator in Delta State from the Senate is one of those wonders of politics in Nigeria. However, this call coming from the Delta State socio-political group, “The Ndokwa Renaissance,” means that the group has been compromised and hijacked by political profiteers in Delta North and become a witch-hunting tool”.

“A threat to recall Dist. Sen. Ned Nwoko from Senate is like making a call to substitute Maradona from the pitch at the point of lifting up his leg to kick the ball to the goal post.

From the Intelligence Gathering of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), those behind this suicide political recall and threats, that are working against Anioma state creation are former Senator, current two house of Representatives members in Delta North, and few political leaders who are afraid of loosing political relevant if Anioma state is created.

We call on these few Political profiteers to cease from such antics against the development of Anioma people, or the council will be forced to publish their names in National dailies for a historical records and reference.

We advice Mr Chinedu Ebgenumolise and Dr Uti Onyeukwu, the president and secretary General of “Ndokwa Renaissance to retract their statement, tread with caution and stop presenting themselves as object of destruction to Anioma Political cum economic development.

It’s on history that during the creation of Delta State in 1991 all the effort and resistance made by some political gladiators in Delta State to stop using Asaba as the state capital proved abortive at the end. Therefore, those objecting the creation of Anioma State should have a rethink before they are gazetted as enemies of Anioma.

The spirit of those killed on October 1967, the Osowa Ogbe Square Asaba massacre and other Areas of Anioma by Nigeria 2nd Division under Murtala Mohammed, with Ibrahim Haruna and Ibrahim Taiwo were they slaughtered over Seven hundred (700) Igbos especially male children, adult male, in a disguised to address them for peace will continue to hunt anyone against the creation of Anioma and uniting them to their SouthEastern brothers.

This deprecating act which Comrade Emma Okocha described in his book the “Blood On The Niger”still traumatize the new generation in Anioma and Igbo extraction at large, but the creation of Anioma State will bring some consolation to dead and healing to the living.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) in Sun, Vanguard and Champion newspapers publication on 27th/28th June 2024 collectively rejected the creation of Orlu, Etiti or Ada-ada state and opted for the creation of Anioma State after a wide consultation in SouthEast, because Anioma state creation will form a healing process on October 1967 Osowa Ogbe Square Asaba massacre.

It’s obvious that those working and speaking ill against the creation of Anioma state is like someone dragging a living lion on the tale, those behind such act should keep their Political difference at a corner and collectively pursue the creation of Anioma state as a common goal.

It’s verily funny and illogical that some few persons are using SouthEast insecurity caused by former President Mohammadu Buhari administration as a reason of rejecting Anioma state creation as part of SouthEast Geopolitical Zone, ceding Anioma to SouthEast Zone wouldn’t change the geographical map/location of Anioma people.

Anioma State when created wouldn’t be relocated to Aba, Enugu, Nnewi or Owerri, so it’s very irrational and myopic to use insecurity as an excuse to reject creation of Anioma state.

We appeal to all stakeholders of Anioma to drop every selfish political interest and look forward on those things that bind Anioma people together and foster Political and economic development of Anioma people by rallying round to Dst. Sen. Ned Nwoko for Anioma state creation.

Signed

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka

National President General Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC)

14th August 2024.”