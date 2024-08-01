8.4 C
$1million Fraud: EFCC Arrests Syndicate Impersonating Olukoyede

Crime
$1million Fraud: EFCC Arrests Syndicate Impersonating Olukoyede

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a four-man syndicate of alleged fraudsters impersonating and blackmailing the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede in a $1million deal.

The fraudsters: Ojobo Joshua, Aliyu Hashim, Thomas Oduh and Paul Ogiji were arrested on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at Gimbiya Street, Garki and Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

The alleged fraudsters contacted a former Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko claiming his indictment in some phony investigative activities of the EFCC during his tenure as the MD of NPA.

They alleged that Olukoyede was ready to give him a soft landing for $1million or risk being arrested and prosecuted.

On receipt of intelligence regarding the moves of the impersonators, operatives of the Commission were deployed to play along with the alleged fraudsters. They were successfully arrested and in custody of the Commission.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

