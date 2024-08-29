Fresh Plot Against Justice Ikpambese Uncovered -BAN

A group in Benue State under the auspices of Benue Arise Network, (BAN), has raised an alarm over alleged fresh plot against the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

The group in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Joseph Igbudu, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday, said those behind the plot have concluded plans to once again use a pseudo group to maliciously petition Justice Ikpambese before the National Judicial Commission, (NJC), to ensure the Chief Judge of Benue State is sanctioned.

Though the group didn’t give names of the plotters, they claimed the reason for the fresh plot is that, some people within the state All Progressives Congress, (APC), are worried that the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal Benue State which is to be constituted by the Chief Judge of the state to handle complaints from the forthcoming local government elections may not compromise and decide cases on their merit.

The statement said “Those behind the plot are worried that those whom they may field as candidates have legitimacy issues hanging on their neck, and need a compromised judiciary for their candidates to succeed.”

They group recalled that, on February 12, 2024, the Benue Arise Network drew the attention of the world to a malicious, frivolous and ill-fated petition to the NJC by a group under the umbrella of Benue Diaspora Vanguard (US Chapter ),

against Justice Ikpambese, dated November 30, 2023, bordering on alleged judicial misconduct, gross disobedience of court judgment, abuse of power and financial mismanagement.

“We also informed you that, same petition was served on the Governor of Benue State, calling on the governor to investigate the allegations against the Chief Judge of Benue State by the same group.

“As expected, that petition was decided by the NJC, and it met it’s ill-fated status as it was dismissed.

The NJC under the chairmanship of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at it’s plenary on May 15, 2024 and May 16, 2024, resolved all pending petitions/issues, and Justice Ikpambese was not amongst the three judges disciplined by the NJC.

“Pained by the outcome of their last petition, those against Justice Ikpambese have come up with a theory that “What money cannot do, more money will do”.

“They have boasted that they will use money to bribe their way to ensure their petition against Ikpambese succeeds this time.

“They need a new Chief Judge who will do their bidding in the composition of the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal, Benue State.

“As a group, we use this opportunity to call on those sponsoring the faceless groups to attack Justice Ikpambese to desist from such as we are ready to mobilize spirited individuals and well-meaning citizens of Benue State and Nigerians to counter any plot against the CJ who has done nothing other than to offer meritorious service to the Nigerian judiciary and Nigeria as a nation.”

BAN called on the public to disregard any media reports against Justice Ikpambese in the days to come, as it is a well-calculated smear campaign against the Chief Judge of Benue State in other to discredit him, tarnish his image, reputation and lower his standing before right-thinking members of the public.

They also urge Justice Ikpambese steadfast and not to be deterred or blackmailed to give into the whims and caprices of those who are bent on discrediting his hard-earned reputation and that of the Nigerian judiciary at large.