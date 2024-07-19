‘Uzodimma Sitting On Illegal Foundation’ – Imo PDP,  Rejects Appeal Court verdict

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has rejected the judgment which affirmed the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the authentic winner of the November, 11, 2023, Imo State governorship election.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, had on Tuesday, July, 18, 2024, dismissed PDP’s appeal challenging the declaration of Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, as Governor and winner of the aforementioned election.

The PDP, in a release signed by Lancelot Obiaku, Director General, Imo PDP, New Media, said, “as with the judgment of the tribunal on the matter, Imo PDP maintains that the party and its candidate Senator Samuel Anyanwu overwhelmingly won the election, and the Appellate Court erred as her verdict does not reflect justice in its true sense.

The party insists that Uzodimma’s Governorship sits on an illegal foundation and that his celebration, and that of his supporters, will be short-lived as justice must prevail.

While urging her members and supporters to remain calm and focused in the face of this stark travesty of justice, the party in the State expresses her confidence in the Supreme Court to correct the errors of the lower courts by declaring its candidate Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the duly elected Governor of Imo State in line with the will of the vast majority of Imo people.

Meanwhile, Senator Anyanwu has described the judgment of the Appeal Court as a distraction, expressing confidence in the Supreme Court to reserve the obvious error committed by the Appeal Court, and by so doing redeem the image of the judiciary.

In a swift statement, Anyanwu said: “This judgment of the Appeal Court today is nothing but a tactical means to delay justice. We shall not allow them to succeed. Our legal team will take time to review and study the judgment, and thereafter, do the needful. The only assurance to our supporters across Imo state and Nigeria in general is that, we shall laugh last. It is worth noting that every average Imo person is convinced that PDP genuinely won the November election before enemies of our state hijacked the victory after collaborating with officials of the electoral umpire.

“We will not lose hope in the Judiciary despite this judgment legalizing illegality, we are still confident that our Judiciary still possesses people of conscience and unsoiled image who will look at the mistakes of the lower courts and do justice where necessary”