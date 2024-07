Explosion has killed 11 members of the Joint Border Patrol at the maritime border area of Bakassi Peninsula in the morning on Sunday.

Local report say that unidentified suicide bomber came down from a fishing boat and walked straight to the Joint Border Patrol base on the Cameroonian axis when the bomb exploded, killing the suicide bomber, 7 Cameroonian Forces and 3 Nigerian troops.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details soon