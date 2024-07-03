CBN gets 7 days to account for missing N100bn dirty notes and other public funds

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), “to account for and explain the whereabouts of the over N100 billion ‘dirty and bad notes’ and ‘other large sum of cash awaiting examination’ which are kept in various branches of the CBN.”

The organisation said the allegations are documented in the latest annual report recently published by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP also urged him to ex­plain the whereabouts of the N7.2 billion budgeted for the construc­tion of the CBN Dutse branch in 2010 and the N4.8 billion budget­ed for the renovation of the CBN Abeokuta branch in 2009, and to publish the names of the contrac­tors who collected the money but failed to complete the projects.

SERAP urged him to explain the whereabouts of the alleged­ly missing outstanding loan of N1.2 billion granted to the Enugu State government in 2015 and the outstanding loan of N1.9 billion granted to the Anambra State government between 2015 and 2016 and to fully recover and remit the public funds into the treasury.

SERAP also urged him to re­fer these grave violations of the Nigerian constitution 1999 [as amended], the CBN Act and the country’s national and interna­tional anti-corruption obligations to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution, as appropriate, and the recovery of the public funds.

In the letter dated June 29, 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy di­rector Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “These grim allegations by the Auditor-Gen­eral suggest grave violations of the public trust, the provisions of the Nigerian constitution, the CBN Act, and national and international anti-corruption obligations.”

SERAP said, “These grave violations also reflect a failure of CBN accountability more gener­ally and are directly linked to the institution’s persistent failure to comply with its Act and to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability.

“These grave violations have seriously undermined the abil­ity of the CBN to effectively dis­charge its statutory functions and the public trust and confidence in the bank. The CBN ought to be committed to transparency and accountability in its operations.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and the CBN to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Explaining the whereabouts of the missing public funds, publishing the names of those suspected to be responsible and ensuring that they are brought to justice and the full recovery of any missing public funds would serve the public interest and end the impunity of perpetrators.

“According to the recently published 2020 audited report by the Auditor General of the Fed­eration (AGF), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has since 2017 been keeping over N100 billion [N100,672,999,000.00] ‘dirty and bad notes’, and other large sum of cash awaiting examination in various branches of the CBN.

“The Auditor-General fears that the ‘dirty and bad notes’ initially planned to be destroyed may have been ‘be diverted and re-injected into the economy.’

“The CBN in August 2010 also reportedly budgeted N7.2 billion [N7,286,500,476.76] for the con­struction of Dutse branch build­ing. The Dutse branch was due to be completed in November 2012 but the contractors have failed to complete the project.

“The Auditor-General is con­cerned that the project may have been ‘awarded to incompetent contractor,’ and wants the ‘job completed without further delay.’

“The CBN in 2009 report­edly budgeted N4.8 billion [N4,812,608,028.10] for the ren­ovation of the CBN Abeokuta branch. The Abeokuta branch was due to be completed in 2012 but the contractors have failed to complete the project.

“There is no significant ren­ovation work on the site, several years after the proposed comple­tion date. The Auditor-General is concerned that the project may have been ‘awarded to incompe­tent contractor,’ and wants the ‘job completed without further delay.’