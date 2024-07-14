Reactions, As Man Shoots Trump at Campaign Ground in US (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Former US President, Donald Trump, was, on Saturday, shot at a rally ground at Pennsylvania, in what many have described as an assassination attempt.

According to reports, the bullets pierced Trump’s right ear, with Secret Service agents swarming the former president after a series of gunshots; even as he was quickly bundled off stage and into a waiting vehicle and has since returned home to New Jersey.

Reports also have it that the man suspected of shooting the former US President has been identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The suspect was, however, immediately gunned down by the Secret Service.

Recounting his experience, Trump, who was said to be “fine” and undergoing medical check-up, confirmed that bullet pierced the “upper part” of his right ear.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he said on his Truth Social.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he added.

The incident has sparked and continued to spark off a chain of reactions from various quarters and other world leaders who unanimously condemn the act.

In his reaction, US President, Joe Biden, condemned the shooting, saying that “there’s no place in America for this kind of violence.“

In a post on X, he said that he had been briefed about the incident.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” he added

Biden expressed gratitude towards the Secret Service who promptly rescued the injured Trump.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety,” he said.

Also condemning the act, former US President, Barack Obama, said that there was no place for political violence in America.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” he said in a post on X.

On his own part, Billionaire Elon Musk raised serious questions and concerns about the security arrangements at Trump’s rally, while also calling for the resignation of the Head of the Secret Service and the leader of the security detail.

“The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign,” he said in a post on X.

Responding to a user who questioned “How was a sniper with a full rifle kit allowed to bear crawl onto the closest roof to a presidential nominee”, Musk said, “Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign.”

Providing more information, a local prosecutor said that the alleged shooter of the US presidential candidate was outside the event grounds. The prosecutor also confirmed that the suspect has been gunned down by the Secret Service.

“I don’t know how he would have gotten to the particular location where he was, but he was outside the grounds. And I think that’s something that we’re going to have to figure out how he got there,” said Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger.

Reacting in a statement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said: “My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, also condemned the shooting, saying he was “appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally.”

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, called on people to oppose violence that “challenges democracy”.

And Canadian leader, Justin Trudeau, said he was “sickened by the shooting at former President Trump”.

Trump was set to accept his party’s nomination for president at the convention in Milwaukee on Monday. Some had speculated that he had been set to reveal his running mate at the Butler rally.

Some Republicans were quick to blame President Biden over the shooting, accusing him of stoking fears about Trump’s potential return to office.

Senator JD Vance, who is thought to be on the shortlist to become Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, said the rhetoric from the Biden campaign had led directly to this incident.

Also speaking, a Republican congressman, Mike Collins, accused President Biden of “inciting an assassination”.

Meanwhile, James Comer, the Chair of the powerful House oversight committee, said he would summon the Director of the Secret Service before his panel.

As was seen in videos and pictures from the scene of the incident currently trending media, blood was clearly visible on Trump’s ear and face as protection officers rushed him away.

It was further gathered that one bystander was killed in the shooting while two others were critically injured.

However, the FBI statement added that the incident is an “active and ongoing investigation, while Pennsylvania police say there are no further threats following the shooting.