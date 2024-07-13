Soludo Is Not Stingy, But Being Prudent, Says Commissioner Chukwuemeka, As Power Ministry Wins ASASA Award

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has been described as a prudent resource manager and efficient administrator who would always want to achieve more and the best with less.

The State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka gave the description over the weekend in Awka, the state capital, shortly after receiving an honour awarded to his Ministry by the Anambra State Accounting Staff Association (ASASA), as the Best Performing Ministry in Transparency and Accountability in Anambra.

The award letter, which was presented by a delegation from the Association led by its Chairman, was also accompanied by a monetary prize, the cheque of which was also presented to the Ministry.

Speaking while presenting the award letter and the cheque, the Chairman of the Association, Mr. Achor J.C, said the Ministry has shown a good example, transparency, and accountability in her performances, especially with respect to financial transactions and record keeping.

According to him, ASASA, made up of accounting staff of the State, was established for the primary aim of assessing the government’s account record keeping and financial transactions, which, he said, has been followed by many positive results. He revealed that, while about eighteen states of the federation are yet to produce their 2022 Accounts, Anambra State is already finalizing her second quarter account for the year 2024.

Mr. Anchor, who is also the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Finance, said feats like this and many others were part of the reasons why they annually recognize and honour the outstanding efforts of the MDAs who are making these possible, while also encouraging them to do more.

“And based on our assessment, your Ministry has shown a very good example and proved to be the best and number one in transparency, accountability, proper account keeping and financial transactions for the year 2023. So, we say Congratulations to you and your Management team,” he said, while presenting the award to the Commissioner; even as he further commended him and urged the Ministry to sustain the good work.

Responding on behalf of the Ministry, Commissioner Chukwuemeka commended members of the Association for their independent assessment and their manifest concerns towards upholding accountability and encouraging proper record keeping in the state, which he said, are contributory to the progresses so far recorded by the state, especially in her annual fiscal performances.

The Commissioner, who dedicated the award to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, said the Ministry is only emulating and replicating his efficient administrative style and prudent resource management, to have won the coveted ASASA Award.

While making reference to the recent report by BudgIT, where Anambra ranked number one in the Q1 States Fiscal Transparency Ranking out of the thirty-six states of the federation; Commissioner Chukwuemeka said the feat was not unconnected with the exemplary leadership and efficient administrative style of Mr. Governor, and the quality service delivery of the State Accounting Officers in various MDAs.

The Commissioner, who emphasized the Governor’s commitment to achieving more and the best quality with the least possible amount, also dismissed the assertions that Governor Soludo is stingy, noting that he (the Governor) is only being prudent with Ndị Anambra’s collective wealth and ensuring that even the common man on the street feels the impacts of the governance and enjoys his fair share of the dividends of democracy.

Describing the Soludo as a selfless and non-discriminating leader, he went further to highlight, with specific instances, some of the projects and progresses so far recorded in different sectors and different parts of the state under the Governor’s two years in office without borrowing a Kobo, which he said, all point to the fact that he is a prudent resource manager and has the interest of the masses at heart.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka assured that his Ministry would continue to emulate and work in line with the vision of the Governor, to whom he dedicated the award; while also expressing optimism that the Ministry would win the 2024 edition of the award.

In their separate remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mr. Victor Ezekwo; the MD/CEO, Anambra State Urban Water Asset Holdings Corporation, Hon. Ikeobi Ejiofor; the immediate-past Director of Accounts in the Ministry, Mr. Sylvester Ezeanolue; and the Legal Adviser of the Ministry, Barr. Brenda Ezeani, who all lauded the Commissioner for replicating the Soludo Style of leadership in the Ministry, also commended ASASA for finding the Ministry worthy of the recognition and the prize that accompanied it, describing same as an accepted call and challenge to do more.

Also present at the event were the State Fire Chief, Engr. Chiketa Chukwudi; the H.O.D., Accounts in the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mrs. Molokwu Ifeoma; the H.O.D. Water Resources and Program Manager, RUWASSA, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu; the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Ofili Nonyelum. Others include the Vice President of ASASA and Director of Accounts, Ministry of Lands, Mrs. Adaeze Egwuatu; the Secretary of ASASA, Mr. Albert Onyekwe; as well as the Chairman, Capacity Building, ASASA, Mrs. Ifunanya Ogbuagu.

Presentation of the Award Letter and accompanying cheque to the Commissioner, formed the high point of event.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the Anambra State Ministry of Power and Water Resources has also bagged some other awards in recent time, including some local government areas in the state being certified Open Defecation Free (ODF) by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, among other recognitions.

More photos: