Police React, As Woman Leaks Alleged Synergy Between Popular Anambra Monarch and Unknown Gunmen (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has reacted to the trending videos and publications alleging of synergy between a popular monarch in the state and the militant group christened ‘Unknown Gunmen’

Recall that a video went viral on Monday, showing one Mrs. Ujunwa Agueze, a beer parlour operator in Owerre-Ezukala community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, confessing that her husband, Mr. Onyedika Agueze knows and cooperates with the unknown gunmen terrorizing the state and the entire southeastern Nigeria.

The newly-married woman, who was arrested during a recent raid by security forces as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Udoka’ in the Southeast, also made another shocking revelation, as she leaked a long-standing synergy and mutual cooperation between the Traditional Ruler of the community, Igwe Thomas Ogbannaya, and the members of the dreaded group that has caused terror in different parts of Anambra State and the Igbo land at large.

She also revealed, during the interrogation, that the gunmen have camps and hiding places inside bushes in the community, where the traditional ruler and some members of the community go to visit them from time to time for one discussion, settlement, engagement or the other.

It was also gathered that the camps and operational bases which have been in the bushes for years are also the places where the group kills or keeps many of the kidnapped and their other victims, and from where they come out to carry out different kinds of enforcements and crimes they perpetrate in the state, especially in the Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

Mrs. Agueze, who also gave the direction to the location of the camps, further revealed that the dreaded men also have many vehicles in their possession and have a bike man who also works with them as a messenger.

She further revealed that the gunmen usually come out on day time and even, sometimes come to her husband’s beer parlour to drink and enjoy themselves, or send someone to bring the drinks to them in their camps.

However, when contacted contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, for his confirmation or reaction on the video clips of the shocking confession and revelations, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, described the clips as seemingly important piece of information, assuring to subject them to forensic review and proper investigation.

“The Command describes the video as a piece of information that seems to be credible and will be subjected to forensic review and proper investigation, please,” the Police Spokesman said in a chat with this reporter.

