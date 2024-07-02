Police Recover Another Baby in Anambra, One Month After Recovering One Dumped Near a Heap of Refuse

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the recovery of a 3-month-old child in the state, whose parents are yet to be identified.

According to a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, July 2 by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the baby was found in front of Oragram Technical College Oraukwu, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, by a good Samaritan and was also taken to the Eziowelle Police Station.

The Police Spokesman said all efforts so far made to locate the parents or relatives of the baby for identification and claim, have proved abortive, hence the call and public announcement for anyone who can identify or assist the Police with useful information in reuniting the baby with the family to come forward for same.

He further disclosed that the baby has been handed over to the Director of the Welfare Department, Idemili North Local Government Area, for safe custody.

“Hence, anyone who can identify or assist the Police in reuniting the baby with the family is hereby enjoined to come forward in this regard, please.

“Kindly disseminate widely alongside the attached picture of the baby,” the statement partly read.

Recall that the Anambra State Police Command, on Sunday, June 2, also recovered (the lifeless body of) a one-day-old baby wrapped in a sack bag and dumped near a heap of refuse along Ifite Road, off Aroma Junction in Awka, the State capital.