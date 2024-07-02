Baby Factory: Couple Arrested, As Police Rescue Eight Pregnant Girls In Imo Capital City

Operatives of Imo State Police Command, Shell Camp Division, have arrested a couple, Mr. Chukwudinma and Mrs. Comfort Umunnakwe for allegedly running a baby factory in the state.

The suspects, who own Comfort Orphanage Home, situated at World Bank, Owerri were paraded at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri, on Sunday.

It was gathered that they were arrested following the intelligence report received by the operatives.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye said the arrest was in furtherance to the commitment of the command led by CP Aboki Danjuma to curb the menace of baby factory, child trafficking and other forms of crime in the state.

Okoye disclosed that following the confessional statements made by some of the victims, the suspects coerced their victims into signing a document to give away their children upon delivery for either N400, 000 or N500, 000 depending on the gender of the child.

He disclosed that the suspects who had confessed of being in the criminal activity for over 12 years would be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation.

The police spokesman urged the residents of the state to continually support the command by reporting any criminal or suspicious activity in their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via the Command’s emergency lines 08034773600 or 08098880197.

Meanwhile, one of victims simply identified as Ijeoma told newsmen that the suspects upon luring them to the orphanage would forcefully collect their phones and locked them up in secluded rooms and feed them once a day.

She further disclosed that contrary to the promises made by the suspects to adequately take care of them, they were rather subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment and threats.

“Immediately I was brought to that place by a woman I met on the road, these people (the suspects) collected my phone and have been forcing me to sign a document that I am going to sell my baby to them once I deliver.

“I refused to sign the document and ever since then I have been asking them to allow me go or to contact my family but they refused till now.” the victim said.