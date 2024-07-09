Police Disown “Officers” Arrested in Anambra for Hijacking Petrol Tanker with AK-47 (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The authorities of the Nigeria Police Force have said the self-acclaimed police officers recently arrested in Anambra State for hijacking a petrol tanker have long been dismissed from the Force.

Recall that a video recently went viral on the social media, showing some persons arrested for hijacking and diverting a DAF SF Truck carrying 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Ohodo-Opi Road in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State on May 29, 2024.

Also shown in the video were AK-47 riffles and some police uniforms recovered from the suspects.

During interrogation in the video, some of the suspects identified themselves as police officers — Inspector Otache Egbe, Inspector Abah Solomon and Sergeant James Mamah — serving in the Anambra State Command.

The suspects were apprehended in the State after a meticulous operation by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, which led to the rescue of the hijacked driver and motor boy.

Speaking on the arrest, however, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that the self-acclaimed police officers had long been dismissed from the Police Force.

He further revealed that an investigation by police operatives led to the recovery of significant exhibits, including two AK-47 rifles, 105 rounds of ammunition, and various security uniforms from the suspects.

He said: “In response to a trending video, the Nigeria Police hereby confirms that the suspects involved in the hijacking of a DAF SF Truck carrying 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Ohodo-Opi Road in Igbo-Etiti LGA on May 29, 2024, were dismissed police officers.

“These individuals were apprehended after a meticulous operation which led to the rescue of the hijacked driver and motor boy. Among those arrested are ex-Insp. Otache Egbe, ex-Insp. Abah Solomon and ex-Sgt. James Mamah.

“The investigation led to the recovery of significant exhibits, including two AK-47 rifles, 105 rounds of ammunition, and various security uniforms. The Police reassures that the operation exemplifies the dedication of the Force to eradicating criminal elements irrespective of their previous affiliations.

“The apprehended suspects have confessed to their crimes and are under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with ongoing efforts to recover the stolen PMS. The suspects will soon appear in court for prosecution.”

Continuing, he said: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has emphasized the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to collaborate with all stakeholders in combating crime.

“He has issued a stern warning to individuals engaging in criminal activities, stressing that the law will inevitably catch up with them, and justice will be served, while urging well-meaning members of the public to support the police in the efforts to maintain safety and security across the country.”

Watch the video below: