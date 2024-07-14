8.4 C
New York
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Our vision for a 10-year action plan to rank among top three teaching hospitals propelled us to establish perm site – Ugboaja, NAUTH CMD

S/East
Ugboaja
Ugboaja

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Chuks Eke

Prof. Joseph Ugboaja, the Chief Medical Director, CMD of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, Anambra state has revealed that the vision of the institution as contained in its 10-year actiin plan is to rank among the top three teaching hospitals in the country.

He said NAUTH would not mind ranking the best among other teaching hospitals in the country but due to the fact that it is the newest, it has set up immediate term, medium term and long term goals to rank among the top three from where it would pursue the best among equals in the country.

Prof. Ugboaja who disclosed this to newsmen while announcing the proposed official working visit of the Minister of Health, Muhammad Ali Pate to commission some projects executed at the Permanent Site of the Teaching Hospital, at Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state, said the ambition of NAUTH to rank among the three top propelled him and his management team to Marshall out the immediate, medium and long term action goals to achieve the desired target.

READ ALSO  Police may declare Anambra "monarch" wanted

According to Ugboaja, “as at 2021 when I came on board as CMD, the hospital was already about 31 years old and we were still at a temporary site and we began to fashion out our immediate, medium and long term goals,”.

“Our immediate term goal was to stabilize our services at our Nnewi temporary site and to upgrade the structures there. We didn’t have any functional Dialysis but we procured some. We have equally bought theatre equipments”.

“We marshalled out nine strategic pillars we intend to achieve under that immediate term goal. We needed people who were willing to translate our vision into reality and we assembled experts and physical infrastructures including buildings, roads and drainages, transport infrastructure, ICT, power, acquisition of top notch equipment and digitalization”.

READ ALSO  After 8years As Gov, 4 years As Senator, We Are Going Into Extinction, Okorocha’s Kinsmen Cry Out

“With all these steps so far, we moved towards phasing out analogue system and replacing them with digital system. Human resource management became our pillar and the third in our priority list. We decided to fashion out a good welfare package to make our staff happy and comfortable. We introduced collaboration and partnership with some good spirited individuals as our fourth pillar with internal and external stakeholders involved”.

The visit of the Health Minister, Ali Pate on Wednesday is key to us as he would commission some key projects. During the visit which is his maiden official visit, Chief Cletus Ibeto of Ibeto Group and Sir Emeka Offior, Chairman of EEDC would be honoured for their outstanding contributions towards the development of NAUTH.

“Our newly completed GOPD Complex will be named after Ibeto, while about 250-bed medical complex will be named as Sir Emeka Offior Medical Complex”.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo: Uncertainty As Appeal Court Set To Deliver Judgement On Governorship Election
Next article
Catholic priest, Tyoga urges leaders to prioritize serving the people 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  SOS to Soludo, as tension mounts along Ideani, Abatete border over illegal invasion, demolition of ancient landmarks

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports