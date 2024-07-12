FG Palliatives: Running To Imo Assembly Won’t Stop Quest For Accountability – Constituents Slam Orlu Lawmaker

A group known as Orlu Transperency Initiative,OTI, has told the member, representing Orlu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Ihezuo, to publicly explain his level of involvement in the allegation leveled against him by the Chairman of his party the All Progressive Congress APC, in Orlu Local Government Area, Hon Stanley Nwosu (Ochinanwata), that he attempted to divert sixty five bags of rice from the quota allocated to Orlu people, by the federal government as palliative to cushion the effect of the hardship unleashed on them following the removal of petroleum subsidy.

The group, in a press statement signed by the Coordinator, Comrade Onyekwere Igbozuruke, noted that, “the allegation is so weighty to be swept under the carpet, hence the lawmaker’s decision to use his colleagues in the Imo State House of Assembly to harass, intimidate and bamboozle the Orlu Local Government Area Chairman of his party and the newspaper that published the report, who merely acted as whistle blowers, instead of giving a vivid account of what actually happened between him and Ochinanwata amounts to leaving the substance to chase shadow”.

Continuing, the Coordinator said, “in view of the controversy the allegation has generated, what we expect the lawmaker to do, is to address a press conference to exonerate himself by giving a detailed and graphic account of what actually happened at the venue of the distribution and possibly mention one or two people who will corroborate his story. Having said that using the House of Assembly to harass people who raised alarm about a perceived unjust action lawmaker conduct or attitude by any person no matter how highly placed, is illegal, unconstitutional and unacceptable”.

The group also maintained that Ihezuo’s watery and belated defence that Ochinanwata has apologized to him for what he described as a wrongful accusation is absolutely false according to their investigation, hence they we urge him to throw more light on the issue to avoid more damaging speculations and insinuations.

The group further made available excerps of Ihezue,Nwosu reponses to the issue which has also vindicated Nigeria Watchdog that earlier published the report.

Recall, that the Imo State House of Assembly, had, sequel to a report published in the Nigeria Watchdog Newspaper,invited the Publisher Comrade to appear before it to explain why drastic action should not be taken against him and his media outfit. The threat generated massive public outcry prompting the Publisher of Nigeria Watchdog Newspaper to write the lawmaker through his lawyer.

The issue also attracted the attention of several human rights groups who condemned the actions of Hon Ihezuo and his colleagues who abandoned their legislative duties to dabble into part of their duties