Obidigwe Seeks Establishment Of 30 IDPs As Flood Threatens 8 Anambra LGA

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Former member that represented Anambra East and West Federal Constituency Chief Chinedu Obidigwe has called for the establishment of at least thirty Internally Displaced People’s camp in the state ahead of the looming flood disaster in Anambra state.

This is coming as the National Metrology Agency had announced the impending flood disaster across major states in the federation that are situated at the coastal regions.

In Anambra state eight local government areas are being feared as possible victims of the coming flood such as Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum, Oyi as well as Ogbaru , Onitsha North and South as well as Awka North Council areas.

According to Obidigwe who was the House Committee Chairman on Environment and Ecology while at the green Chambers ;

“I am from Anambra East local government area and I know how it feels when the flood comes and it is always devastating to say the least and the worse victims are women and children while farm lands are destroyed “

“People get so displaced from their ancestral homes and schools would ultimately be closed so there is the need for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA ) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to start early to put up at least thirty (30) Internally Displaced People’s camps (IDP) for the victims to have a place to stay until the flood recedes “

Obidigwe further urged the relevant authorities and agencies to commence the procurement of medical facilities as well as food items for the possible victims to vert the complaints of displaced persons over non receipt of palliatives.

“It has been a recalling decimal each year from the displaced persons to complain of absence or non availability of medical facilities and some basic house hold materials and that means that the agencies and authorities concerned should expedite action in making adequate provision of all palliatives before hand “

Obidigwe however advised those leaving close to the flood prone areas to begin early to evacuate the mostly affected flood areas in order not to be cought napping when the flood comes.

“Our people had to take early actions by evacuating those areas that are affected by flood every year and ensure that they are not exposed to the danger occasioned by the flooding ” he said.

The Former Federal Lawmaker further commended Gov Charles Soludo,for the ongoing Altra Modern General Hospital the state government building at Enugu -Otu Aguleri posting that when completed will go along way towards saving lives of people from the three communities of Aguleri Otu which includes Eziagulu Otu, Enugu Otu and Mkpunando Otu Communities of Aguleri, .

Obidigwe further observed that that the Otuocha Odene Bridge road leading to Aguleri Otu will also go a long way in transforming the lives of the people across the riverine areas of Aguleri Otu and urge the government to assist towards that direction in its massive road construction across the State.