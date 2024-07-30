8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo: How Gunmen Kill Four Policemen, Civilian Close To Owerri Mopol Base (video)

Crime
Oplus_131072

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_img

 

Four policemen on stop and search duty along Owerri-Onitsha road where Mobile Police headquarters is situated in Imo state have been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The incident happened around 6:30pm on Monday.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen also shot a female POS operator during the attack.

 

The eyewitness who claimed to be a resident of Irete in Owerri-west LGA of Imo state said fear couldn’t allow him and others ascertain how many civilians that were also shot.

He said, “the gunmen stormed at Blossom Hotel police checkpoint, near SaveMore Market Place Irete around 6:30 or thereabout and shot sporadically at the policemen on stop and search duty, killing four officers on duty.

READ ALSO  Arms Recovered As Police Arrests Two Armed Robbers, Cultist In Imo Capital City

“They also shot dead a female Point Of Sale operator and some pedestrians who were taken unawares and rushed to nearby hospital. It was horrific. All the people around ran away for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

“This road has become a soft spot for them. Last time, they also shot dead several policemen on duty and civilians. Government should beef up security in this area to forestall further occurrences.”

Another indigene who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attackers were enforcers of Monday sit-at-home.

 

He added, “I didn’t know the Monday sit-at-home is still existing in Imo state. I thought it has been jettisoned, but with what happened today, people will no longer come out on Monday for fear of being killed by unknown gunmen.”

READ ALSO  Shun hunger protests, Imeobi Igbo tells youths

The police command in the state have confirmed the attack through a press release signed by it’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
The Right to Peaceful Protest: A Pillar of Democratic Governance as Constitutionally Guaranteed
Next article
Zenith Bank Set To Raise N290 Billion Capital Through Rights Issue And Public Offer

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo: Residents Express Disappointment, As Gov. Uzodinma Yet To Fulfill 4000 Overseas Job Campaign Promise

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.