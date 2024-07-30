Imo: How Gunmen Kill Four Policemen, Civilian Close To Owerri Mopol Base (video)

Four policemen on stop and search duty along Owerri-Onitsha road where Mobile Police headquarters is situated in Imo state have been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The incident happened around 6:30pm on Monday.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen also shot a female POS operator during the attack.

The eyewitness who claimed to be a resident of Irete in Owerri-west LGA of Imo state said fear couldn’t allow him and others ascertain how many civilians that were also shot.

He said, “the gunmen stormed at Blossom Hotel police checkpoint, near SaveMore Market Place Irete around 6:30 or thereabout and shot sporadically at the policemen on stop and search duty, killing four officers on duty.

“They also shot dead a female Point Of Sale operator and some pedestrians who were taken unawares and rushed to nearby hospital. It was horrific. All the people around ran away for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

“This road has become a soft spot for them. Last time, they also shot dead several policemen on duty and civilians. Government should beef up security in this area to forestall further occurrences.”

Another indigene who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attackers were enforcers of Monday sit-at-home.

He added, “I didn’t know the Monday sit-at-home is still existing in Imo state. I thought it has been jettisoned, but with what happened today, people will no longer come out on Monday for fear of being killed by unknown gunmen.”

The police command in the state have confirmed the attack through a press release signed by it’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye.