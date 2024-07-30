The Right to Peaceful Protest: A Pillar of Democratic Governance as Constitutionally Guaranteed

Abuja, Nigeria: In light of recent events and ongoing discussions surrounding the
appropriateness of citizens expressing their dissatisfaction with government policies and
actions, we, the undersigned civil society organisations, are compelled to reaffirm the
fundamental right of citizens to peaceful protest as a fundamental pillar of democratic
governance. This right is a cornerstone of any democratic society and a critical means for
citizens to express their dissatisfaction, demand accountability, and advocate for change.
Protesting is a legitimate form of expression enshrined in international human rights
instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and
Peoples’ Rights, and Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others. It allows
citizens to publicly voice their concerns, challenge injustices, and participate actively in
the democratic process.
Protests serve as a vital mechanism for holding leaders accountable and ensuring that
government actions reflect the will and needs of the people. History has shown that
protests can lead to significant changes in government policies, processes and practices,
highlighting the power of collective action to address grievances and promote good
governance.
While the right to protest is a fundamental principle of democratic nations, we concede
that it must be exercised peacefully and responsibly without violating the rights of
others. Accordingly, we urge all parties engaged, including protest organisers, participants,
and law enforcement agencies, to prioritise safety and the rule of law. Law enforcement
has a duty to safeguard protesters while upholding public order. Demonstrators must
avoid activities that might exacerbate tensions, cause unrest or threaten public safety.
Attempts to suppress demonstrations through intimidation, excessive use of force, or
unjust legal actions are unacceptable and counterproductive. Every protest is deemed
peaceful, and if intelligence indicates otherwise, it is the role of the appropriate
government agencies to identify such saboteurs and arrest them immediately. Arresting
protest organisers shows a lack of understanding of the enemies of the state.
We urge the Nigerian Judiciary and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to
uphold the rights of all protesters and establish a mechanism to promptly address and
dismiss oppressive charges that may arise from these protests.
The demands include reducing the cost of living, curbing insecurity, reducing the cost of
governance, electoral reform, judicial reform, and constitutional reform, which are all
recurring themes in Nigeria’s journey towards a healthy democracy.
We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy and human rights and stand in
solidarity with those who decided to exercise the right to peaceful protest.
We encourage all citizens to actively participate in shaping a just and accountable society,
and we call on all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and
the rule of law.
Signed:
1. 21stCentury Community Empowerment for Youth and Women Initiative
2. Accountability Lab Nigeria
3. Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) Uganda
4. BudgIT Foundation
5. Centre for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID)
6. Centre for Inclusive Social Development (CISD)
7. Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)
8. Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)
9. Dataphyte Foundation
10. DigiCivic Initiative
11. Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria
12. Farnnel Women Foundation
13. Gee Foundation for Social Justice and Development
14. Global Rights
15. Health Education and Human Rights Advocacy Initiative (HEHRAI)
16. HIFWAC Relief
17. Hope Behind Bars Africa
18. Institutional and Sustainable Development Foundation ( ISDF)
19. International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre (IPCRC)
20. International Press Centre (IPC)
21. Invictus Africa
22. Kilimanjaro Youth Foundation
23. Media Rights Agenda (MRA)
24. Mothers United and Mobilised
25. Nigeria Network of NGOs
26. Paradigm Initiative (PIN)
27. Policy Alert
28. Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC)
29. Research Centre for Development Action
30. Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC)
31. Sesor Empowerment Foundation
32. TechHer NG
33. The Meluibe Empowerment Foundation
34. We the People
35. WikkiTimes
36. Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC)
37. Yiaga Africa