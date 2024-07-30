The Right to Peaceful Protest: A Pillar of Democratic Governance as Constitutionally Guaranteed

Abuja, Nigeria: In light of recent events and ongoing discussions surrounding the

appropriateness of citizens expressing their dissatisfaction with government policies and

actions, we, the undersigned civil society organisations, are compelled to reaffirm the

fundamental right of citizens to peaceful protest as a fundamental pillar of democratic

governance. This right is a cornerstone of any democratic society and a critical means for

citizens to express their dissatisfaction, demand accountability, and advocate for change.

Protesting is a legitimate form of expression enshrined in international human rights

instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the

International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and

Peoples’ Rights, and Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others. It allows

citizens to publicly voice their concerns, challenge injustices, and participate actively in

the democratic process.

Protests serve as a vital mechanism for holding leaders accountable and ensuring that

government actions reflect the will and needs of the people. History has shown that

protests can lead to significant changes in government policies, processes and practices,

highlighting the power of collective action to address grievances and promote good

governance.

While the right to protest is a fundamental principle of democratic nations, we concede

that it must be exercised peacefully and responsibly without violating the rights of

others. Accordingly, we urge all parties engaged, including protest organisers, participants,

and law enforcement agencies, to prioritise safety and the rule of law. Law enforcement

has a duty to safeguard protesters while upholding public order. Demonstrators must

avoid activities that might exacerbate tensions, cause unrest or threaten public safety.

Attempts to suppress demonstrations through intimidation, excessive use of force, or

unjust legal actions are unacceptable and counterproductive. Every protest is deemed

peaceful, and if intelligence indicates otherwise, it is the role of the appropriate

government agencies to identify such saboteurs and arrest them immediately. Arresting

protest organisers shows a lack of understanding of the enemies of the state.

We urge the Nigerian Judiciary and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to

uphold the rights of all protesters and establish a mechanism to promptly address and

dismiss oppressive charges that may arise from these protests.

The demands include reducing the cost of living, curbing insecurity, reducing the cost of

governance, electoral reform, judicial reform, and constitutional reform, which are all

recurring themes in Nigeria’s journey towards a healthy democracy.

We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy and human rights and stand in

solidarity with those who decided to exercise the right to peaceful protest.

We encourage all citizens to actively participate in shaping a just and accountable society,

and we call on all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and

the rule of law.

Signed:

1. 21stCentury Community Empowerment for Youth and Women Initiative

2. Accountability Lab Nigeria

3. Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) Uganda

4. BudgIT Foundation

5. Centre for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID)

6. Centre for Inclusive Social Development (CISD)

7. Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)

8. Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)

9. Dataphyte Foundation

10. DigiCivic Initiative

11. Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria

12. Farnnel Women Foundation

13. Gee Foundation for Social Justice and Development

14. Global Rights

15. Health Education and Human Rights Advocacy Initiative (HEHRAI)

16. HIFWAC Relief

17. Hope Behind Bars Africa

18. Institutional and Sustainable Development Foundation ( ISDF)

19. International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre (IPCRC)

20. International Press Centre (IPC)

21. Invictus Africa

22. Kilimanjaro Youth Foundation

23. Media Rights Agenda (MRA)

24. Mothers United and Mobilised

25. Nigeria Network of NGOs

26. Paradigm Initiative (PIN)

27. Policy Alert

28. Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC)

29. Research Centre for Development Action

30. Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC)

31. Sesor Empowerment Foundation

32. TechHer NG

33. The Meluibe Empowerment Foundation

34. We the People

35. WikkiTimes

36. Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC)

37. Yiaga Africa