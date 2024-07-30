God Will Give Ndigbo Someone To Carry-on From Where Iwuanyanwu Stopped – Ex Ohanaeze PG Nwodo, VP Ogene Mourn

From Joshua chibuzo Andrew

The 9th President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a lawyer and Economist, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, on Tuesday described Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s death as a big loss to Nigeria.

In his words of condolence, Chief Nwodo said he is optimistic that God will give Ndigbo one to Carry-on From where late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu stopped as the leader.

Engr. Iwuanyanwu, before his death is the President-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Igbo sociocultural) Apex group, died on Thursday July, 25 at the age of 82 years in Abuja, Nigeria Federal Capital Territory, after a brief illness.

On cellphone conversation with our correspondent on Tuesday, July 30, Nwodo said, “Iwuanyanwu was one of the foremost Igbo protagonist, his commitment, enthusiasm and sacrifice for Igbos was fatherly.

His death is a big regret for us all. Our people are blessed with a lot of talented people and I’m confident that God will give us someone who would Carry-on from where he stopped even though his death has left a big hole.”

Also, Damian Okeke-Ogene, Vice President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo described late Ahaejiejemba as a detribalized Nigerian, successful businessman and a selfless Leader.

Ogene, who spoke on a cellphone interview with our correspondent revealed that within Iwuanyanwu’s short stay as leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, he spent whole time trying to bridge gap between all the ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“We are still mourning our great leader, after his burial Ohanaeze Ndigbo will definitely stand very strong.” Ogene said.

He disclosed that iwuanyanwu contributed to the unity of Nigeria, adding that he would be missed for his commitment to nation-building.