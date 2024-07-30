PDP Fingers Rep Amos, Mara In Plot To Upturn Ward Congresses In Jaba LG

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The House of Representative Member of Zango/Jaba Federal Constituency, Hon Amos Gwamna, and the Jaba State House of Assembly Member, Engr. Henry Mara has been accused by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Jaba Local Government Area of an alleged plot to upturn the outcome of the Ward Congress held on 27 July 2024.

Speaking at the State Party Secretariat in Kaduna on Monday at a press briefing, the Jaba Local Government Party Chairman, Hon. Jonathan Gyan, said, there was an alleged plan by the two lawmakers to upturn the will of the people long before now.

” My House of Representatives member, and the State Assembly member, Engr. Henry Marah has been intimidating people that they’re the ones in Government, saying that even if we vote, they will fill in names and give forms; hence, when we didn’t see them, we concluded what they have been saying.

Gyan warned that if the current modus operandi works without doing the needful, it would be the official end of the PDP as a political party in Jaba Local Government Area.

” We want to unequivocally warn that failure to adhere to the will of the masses will not augur well for the party because we conducted our election, which was free, fair, and credible.

Before now, “We were informed that the congress committee would be coming to every Local Government, which we waited and we didn’t see them and we went ahead and conduct the Ward election as directed by our party from the State.

” So, I addressed the congress committee and dispatched them to every Ward, and they conducted the election, which was free, fair, and credible. But up to this morning, we don’t know who and who constituents the congress committee, but it was later that we heard that some groups were conducting elections somewhere.

” If a committee was to come to Jaba, it is expected that they’ll come and report to the Party office, but I didn’t see anybody. Adding, none of the committee members was contacted up to this moment,” he added.

He explained that: “So, up to the time we finished our congress on Saturday, there were no phone calls. So, we decided to come to the State Party Secretariat with my results so that the State would give me forms to fill out because we had finished our election successfully.

” As we speak, I have not seen any of the congress committee that was sent to Jaba, and I can not fold my hands waiting for them.

“We urged the State Party to respect our result, which was the will of the masses, because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was there, Dss and the police, which they all signed as witnesses,” he stated.

Gyan maintained that they’re at the State Party Secretariat to ensure that the wishes of the people are respected, and failure to do so, they’ll defect and risk the party’s chances.

“Even if this Ward congress is to be conducted 10 times, it would be the same result even if not far better.” Gyan maintained.

Reacting to the allegations, the State Assembly Member, Engr. Henry Mara, denied the allegation, saying that it was a parallel congress that took place.

“Most people have agreed by consensus in the Villages, communities, and in their units on who to go, which is always like that in PDP.

” When the congress committee chairman came and saw the volatile nature of the place he decided to run for his life.

” So, in Jaba, they have this conception that zoning was not constitutional and that anybody can contest anywhere, which was totally wrong,” Mara stated.

He explained that, zoning was brought so that people can live in peace and there should be mutual understanding.

” Places where there should be elections were marred by thuggery and people were beating people.

” The people have already decided on what they want and anybody who’s trying to run a parallel Government outside the zoning that they’ve done was just wasting his time.” He concluded.

Meanwhile, effort to get the House of Representative member, Hon. Amos Gwamna Magaji to comment on the issue prove abortive as his lines was not connecting as of the time of filing this report.