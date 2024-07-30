Hunger Protest: ASMATA writes Soludo, dissociates self from Nationwide protest

By Uzo Ugwunze

The umbrella body of all traders in Anambra State, known as Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, has written to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, dissociating itself from the scheduled nationwide Endbad governance,” protest billed for 1st to 10th August, 2024.

In a press release by the Coordinator/Director, ASMATA APGA Support Group, comrade Peter Okala, Kamsochukwu Oguka, secretary and Director General /President General, PG, ASMATA, and Southeast zonal President of traders, Chief Humphrey Anuna, the trio said that in conjunction with their body of patrons, BOT members resolved not to participate.

The release read in part thus, “After an emergency meeting which took stock and specific appraisal of the state of the nation over the August 1st planned End Bad Governance Protest across the Nation, Nigeria, wish to State as follows, that traders of Anambra State, and South East Region and by extension Igbo traders in Nigeria, will not participate in the protest.

“That the traders in the South East Region are made of most credible Investors and owners of multi trillion naira investments scattered across the nation, Nigeria and would not embark on any activity that would impact negatively on those viable Investments.

“That assuming but not conceding the constitutional rights of citizens to organize protest such rights of citizens should be exercised with utmost caution hence the rights of other citizens should be considered , because where your right as a citizen ends is where the right of another citizen begins.

“That the traders in the South East Region feel the pains of hardship in the land just like other Nigerians but would not encourage any faceless group Pretending to be more Catholic than the Pope, whipping out sentiments towards brainwashing our hardworking youths to dispate their energies on activities that would worsen the Situation of the country.

“That going down the memory lane traders had always been at the receiving end to any little provocation call it Religious, Ethnic or Political Crisis as Protests have always been hijacked by criminal elements who are in the waiting hands of their sponsors to cause mayhem, looting and destruction of hard-earned Investments Scattered across the Nation Nigeria.

“That a government of not upto two Years in office both at the State and Federal levels should be given enough support to deliver on their Economic blueprints since the level of rot both in the Economy, Security, Health and Employment Sectors as inherited by the Timubu administration are enormous .

“That the hardworking youths of our dear country should therefore engage themselves with dkills and ideas of self empowerment that would usher in the much needed development and should not leave security of lives and properties to the uniform security agents alone as similar protest in almost African countries has always resulted in looting and bloodshed which would add to our problems instead of solutions.

“That the traders in the South East Region wish to commend the Timubu administration for its laudable initiatives to better the lives of Nigerians by resolving the the minimum wage issues, Local Government Autonomy, liberalization of the foreign Exchange which hitherto were hijacked, identifying the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, signing into law the South East Development Commission and many others.

“That the traders in the South East Region advise Mr President, Governors, Senators,Reps, Civil Society Organizations, traditional rulers and our democratic representatives to listen to the grievances of Nigerians and find a way of coming out with an aggressive approach towards finding a lasting solution to the pending issues.

“That the traders in ASMATA APGA SUPPORT GROUP, use this medium to wish the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR a splendid celebration of his 64 years birthday, saying that Mr Governor shall see more years,” they stated..