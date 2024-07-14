Dahiru Bauchi Old boys school plan N250m building of alma mater

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Markaz Old Boys Association MOBA fisrt Islamic school established by a reknown Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has said it will rebuild its alma mater, Madrasatul Markasuqqafuyyil Islamiyyi, Oldest School with a sum of N250m. Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira.

The interim Committee Chairman set up by the Association Justue Khadi Muhammad Sagir Abubakar stated this in Bauchi over the weekend , when he conducted Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi plot of the land cleared by the Association as part of their effort to start the building of the oldest School in Bauchi.

He said the decision to rebuild the school was reached after series of meetings between the Executives of the Association and the committee.

Khadi Sagir said already bill of quantity of N250mn was received from the building engineers and all the approvals needed to start the building from the relevant government agencies was secured and obtained by the committee.

He said already over five million Naira was spent on the project.

Chairman building sub committee of the Association Mallam Lawal Muhammed Bajoga explained that the committee intended to build eight classrooms block upstairs , with offices, toilets, Computer room, Mosque and Assembly Hall at the first phase of the Project.

While the second phase of the project will consists of Hostel accommodation , toilets and staff quarters.

He solicited for members contribution philanthropists and well to do individuals to donate towards the success of the project.

The Chairman Markaz Old Boys Association Mallam Ahmed Mohammed explained that the desire to set up the interim committee to look in to the challenges facing the Association was part of effort to reposition the Association to be more responsive to the needs and wants of the association laudable programmes.

Ahmed said the committee was set up to look into how to repair the weak and old building of the School that was collapsing, and to find away to preserve the audio and video Tafsir, sermon and preaching of Maulana sheikh Dahiru Bauchi for over five decades and to find a way to help the association to boost the association financial stand to become self reliant.

He said the committee decided to start with rebuilding their alma mater.

Chairman said Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi is expected to Perform the ground breaking ceremony of the building before the end July or early month of August , 2024.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi commended the old students for their zeal , dedication and commitment to rebuild the school and Pray to Allah to help them to actualize their dream and reward them abundantly.

Represented by the Chairman Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation Sayyadi Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru, the scholar said the people that intended to rebuild the school are not wealthy individuals, they are not politicians, they are not business tycoons but they are servants of Allah who knows nothing but recitation of the Holy Qur’an, glorifying the names of Allah, 0ffering salutations to prophet muhammad Peace be upon him and seeking forgiveness of Allah, But they believe in the will of Allah, his power and Allah’s ability to rebuild the School for them, and we are praying to Allah to fulfill their intentions and rebuild the School.

He appealed to Government at all levels, charity organisation’s individuals and all Muslim Ummah to donate towards the success of the building of the School for the sake of Allah.