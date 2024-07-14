NEDC , Group distributes 256 farm implements to farmers

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) in collaboration with Lobito Group For Asiwaju Farmers has distributed 256 farm implements and inputs to three senatorial Zones of Bauchi State.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony on Saturday in Bauchi, Mr Sulaiman Aliyu, representative of the commission said the distribution is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies on Agriculture.

He said the distribution of the implements and machines to groups in the three senatorial Zones through Lobito group would boost Agricultural production in the state.

Aliyu said the gesture was also to enhance food security and wealth creation among the farmers.

“The tools distributed include tractors, rice millers, multi-purpose threshers, hammer mills, power tillers, and de-stoners.

Others are walking tractors, rotary tiller ridgeri, iron bull tractors, iron disc plough, high pressure configural water pumps.

Also Speaking, Alhaji Usman Yau-Darazo, State Coordinator explained that the NEDC and In partnership with the Lobito Group for Asiwaju Farmers was aimed to empower the hardworking farmers in the state.

“The distribution of essential farm implements and machines to the dedicated members of the Lobito farmers cooperative.

“Spanking all 20 local government areas with 10 beneficiaries from each,” he said.

According to him, the initiative highlights the commitment to decentralized Agricultural support and fostering independence among local cooperatives.

“The initiative is all about ensuring that every farmer can maximize productivity and efficiency on their farms.

“The groups are based in Bauchi North, Bauchi Central and Bauchi South,” Yau-Darazo said.

He said that the tools would help increase the average yield of crop production of farmers in the state.

“ I urge you as you receive these farming tools to use them effectively to boost your productivity and enhance your income, » he said.

A beneficiary Malam Musa Birshi said that the machine would reduce drudgery associated with harvesting and processing of farm produce

He lauded the Lobito Group and NEDC for procurement of the machines and onward distribution to farmers.

“Those machines will go a long way in reducing our stress and cost of production. Initially, we used hands to thresh and many got wasted but with this machine it will save a lot of wastage,” he said