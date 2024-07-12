Court grants ex-Power Minister Mamman N10bn bail

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman to the tune of N10 billion with two sureties in like sum.

The judge ruled on the defendant’s bail application on Friday.

Mamman was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday, July 11 on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N33 billion.

Mamman had collapsed within the court premises shortly before his arraignment.

The defence counsel, Femi Ate SAN prayed the court to reschedule arraignment for September, citing his client’s health issue, a request Justice Omotosho declined, citing the tight business of court.

The judge enquired if the defendant was able to proceed with trial and he responded in the affirmative.

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when his plea was taken.

The defence counsel filed a bail application on Thursday which the court could not hear.

At Friday’s proceedings, Justice Omotosho granted the defendant bail to the tune of N10 billion with two sureties in like sum.

The court held that the sureties must be owners of landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with a minimum valuation of N750 million.

Justice Omotosho ordered the sureties to submit their three-year tax clearance certificate and depose to an affidavit of means, adding that both the defendant and the sureties must submit certified copies of their bank statements with their recent passport photographs.

The judge further ordered the defendant to surrender his international passport to the registrar of the court.

He said the court registrar must verify all the documents before the defendant is released from custody.

Alternatively, the court said, the sureties could submit a bank guarantee or bond in the sum of N10 billion.