Anambra Police Arrest Over 200 Suspects, Recover 1,644 Bullets, Others, As CP Itam Presents 2-Month Scorecard

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than 200 persons have been arrested for different crimes in different parts of Anambra State in the last 60 days.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the State Police Command Headquarters, Amawbia, where he also presented the scorecard of the Command in the last two months under his watch.

According to him, the Command has also secured five convictions in the last two months and still have some ongoing trials of more suspects.

CP Itam further disclosed that the gallant operatives of the Command have also rescued four kidnapped victims unhurt, recovered over thirty-three (33) different brands of arms, which include AK47, pump action guns, locally made pistols, and others.

Also recovered were 1,644 ammunition of various types; twenty-seven (27) stolen vehicles; different brands of motorcycles, and monies, amongst other exhibits recovered in the last sixty days.

His words: “I give thanks to the Almighty God for his favour and mercies and to the Inspector General of Police IGP KayodeAdeolu Egbetokun, PhD NPM, for finding me worthy to serve as the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command at this critical moment of our nation’s history.

“Today is exactly the 60th day I resumed this national assignment to serve Ndi Anambra and our dear nation. I am very delighted to address you today and to provide members of the public updates on the Command’s law and order activities and achievements in our fight against crime and criminalities in the State.

“On assumption of office with my strategic officers, we reviewed and evaluated policing capabilities, and threats within the state’s critical assets, and embarked upon painstaking intelligence gathering through ROBUST synergy with core sister security agencies, organized vigilante groups, and other stakeholders

“I must specifically commend the security-conscious Governor, His Excellency Prof. Chukwuma Soludo CFR, and I am therefore happy despite obvious challenges to say that we are repositioning and priming law enforcement as a design to restructure security governance architecture in the State.

“Efforts at reducing crime and criminality are yielding positive results, and we are changing the narrative. During the 60 days of my arrival, over two hundred (200) suspects have been arrested for various crimes and we have secured five (5) convictions and still ongoing trials.

“We have rescued unhurt four (4) kidnapped victims, recovered over thirty-three (33) different brands of arms which includes AK47, pump action guns, locally made pistols, and others; over 1,644 ammunition of various types; twenty-seven (27) stolen but recovered vehicles; different brands of motorcycles, and monies, amongst other exhibits in ongoing investigations.”

Continuing, the CP said, “Another significant innovation in the Command is the ongoing training and retraining of officers and men to improve Operational proficiency and acquire more skills in crime prevention strategies, we have conducted a security summit with the informal security sector that had in attendance, vigilante groups, hunters, and other relevant security outfits in the State, to enhance an all-inclusive policing system.

“Also, we are consulting and engaging relevant stakeholders, like Traditional Rulers, market leaders, youth groups, and civil society organizations in the State.

“In our drive to fight all forms of criminalities, the window of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Community Policing principles is open for those desirous of taking advantage of such avenues to resolve specific problems and issues. The Command will soon unveil the ‘Anambra State Police Community Policing Model’

“I am not unmindful of challenges bordering on professional misconduct on the part of our officers and men. We have resuscitated the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) to complement other Police Units that act as watchdogs to make that personnel comply with the ethics of the job in the discharge of their duties and investigate complaints against officers

“I believe that every resident or visitor to Anambra State deserves to be treated decently in line with the policing principles of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD NPM.”

Speaking further, the Police Chief said: “I want to extend appreciation to the Legislature and the State Government for signing into law the Anti-cultism Law specifying a jail term of a minimum of 21 years with no option of fine on any person found culpable of cult-related activities and legal confinement of six months or the option to pay half a million naira on anyone harassing innocent individuals to obtain illegal tolls, land grabbers, or any related activities in the State.

“These developments shall further re-echo the campaign and stand against touting and cultism, especially the Police on the advocacy program — Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) — a program targeted at sensitizing the youths on the dangers of bad groups, drugs, and other vices.”

CP Itam also appreciated the efforts and support of journalists in Anambra for their effectiveness and transparency in discharging their roles, describing them as critical partners in the peace and security architecture of the state.

While expressing concerns about various security-related videos that emerged from different parts of the State and are currently trending on the social media; the Police Commissioner advised the journalists to always verify and confirm the authenticity of any social media content before publicizing.

“Recently there have been three trending videos on social media intended to paint the police in Anambra bad light. These videos include a demonstration at the Government house about cult-related deaths in the Awka metropolis. Another is, about an incident in Umueri, in Otuocha and a picture of dismissed policemen purportedly kidnappers in uniforms.

“I advise journalists to always clear with the Public Relations Department of the Command before uploading and commenting on content on social media about the Police,” he said.