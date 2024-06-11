What is a hero shooter?

A hero shooter is a subgenre of shooter games that focuses on characters, known as “heroes,” each with unique abilities and roles. Make sure to check online sports betting Ghana from 1xBet, where videogames of this kind are also featured.

Unlike traditional shooter games where players select from a variety of weapons, hero shooters emphasize choosing from a roster of distinct characters. Each one of them offers different gameplay experiences. This genre blends elements from both first-person shooters (FPS) and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games.

In a hero shooter, players typically engage in team-based matches, using their chosen hero’s abilities strategically to achieve objectives and defeat the opposing team.

Great games

There are a few games of this genre that are quite popular and entertaining. The 3 most popular examples are:

Overwatch;

Apex Legends;

and Valorant.

The success of these games is evident in their player bases and financial performance. Overwatch generated over $1 billion in revenue within its first year, while Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month alone. These numbers highlight the significant impact hero shooters have had on the gaming industry.

A great competitive scene

Hero shooters have also made a substantial mark in the competitive gaming scene. Overwatch League (OWL), launched in 2018, is a professional esports league for Overwatch, featuring 20 teams from cities around the world.

In its inaugural season, OWL had an average viewership of around 313,000 per match, with the grand finals drawing in over 10.8 million viewers across various platforms. The prize pool for OWL in 2020 was $5 million, indicating the substantial investments and interest in the competitive aspect of hero shooters.

Apex Legends also has a thriving competitive scene, with tournaments such as the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) offering significant prize pools. In 2021, the ALGS Championship had a prize pool of $2.58 million, attracting top players and teams globally. The competitive scene for hero shooters fosters a strong community, with fans and players alike engaging in forums, social media, and live streaming platforms such as Twitch.

