8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Rivers Unrest: IGP Condemns Killing Of Officers, Security Threat, Orders Investigations, Heightened Security

Crime
Rivers Unrest: IGP Condemns Killing Of Officers, Security Threat, Orders Investigations, Heightened Security
Rivers Unrest: IGP Condemns Killing Of Officers, Security Threat, Orders Investigations, Heightened Security

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

…Commiserates with Family, Loved Ones of Deceased

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, condemns in the strongest terms the recent outbreak of violence and subsequent breakdown of law and order at various Local Government Council secretariats in Rivers State, where supporters of two political factions clashed over the tenure of Local Government Council Chairmen, which unfortunately led to the tragic deaths of a Police Officer – Inspector David Mgbada, and Samuel Nwigwe, a vigilante member at Eberi-Omuma in Omuma LGA.

In response to these heinous acts, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu, to heighten security measures across the state and institute thorough investigations into the killing of the police officer and the vigilante operative, as well as the general violence which erupted in the state. The IGP has specifically deployed operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to assist the Rivers State Command in apprehending the killers of the police officer and the vigilante member. The IGP seriously warns individuals and groups of people who have a penchant for senseless attacks and mindless killings of police officers and other security operatives across the country to desist forthwith as the fullest force of the law will be meted on them.

READ ALSO  Rowdy Session In N/Assembly Over $4.451bn NLNG Project

The CP has also been directed to focus on increased patrols, strategic deployment of officers, and enhanced intelligence operations to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of all residents. The IGP extends heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased police officer and the vigilante member noting that their dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty will not be taken for granted.

The Inspector General of Police calls on all residents and political stakeholders in the State to exercise restraint and seek peaceful means of resolving differences.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Soludo Sends Names of TC Chairmen to State Assembly
Next article
ASMATA condemns Anambra market fire disaster

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Four Taraba Fishermen Allegedly Killed, Nine Others Abducted in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports