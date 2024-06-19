Soludo Sends Names of TC Chairmen to State Assembly

By Izunna Okafor, Awka
Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has forwarded the names of 21 local government Chairmen of the State to the State House of Assembly, for consideration.
This is coming barely one month after the nomination of some individuals by the stalwarts of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), for the revered position.
According to reports, the forwarded names include both those of some who had saddled the post earlier, and those of some first-timers, as was sent by the Governor, for the screening of the House, as shown below:
1. Dr. Chibuike Ofobuike Aguata
2. Sir Ifeanyi Chiweze – Anambra East
3. Mr. Fidelis Nnazo – Anambra West
4. Mr. Romanus Chukwuma Ibekwe – Anaocha
5. Mr. ThankGod Chibuike Anagor – Awka North
6. Mr. Chinedu Okafor – Awka South
7. Mr. Alphonsus Ofumele – Ayamelum
8. Barr. Chijoke Clement Ozumba – Dunukofia
9. Mr. James Chimezie Obi – Ekwusigo
10. Mr. Stanley Nkwoka – Idemili North
11. Mrs. Amaka Obi – Idemili South
12. Engr. Anayo Ojiako – Ihiala
13. Barr. Chinedu Dominic Ononiba – Njikoka
14. Engr. Chris Obiora – Nnewi North
15. Mr. Val George Chinedu Ezeogidi – Nnewi South
16. Mr. Franklin Nwadialu – Ogbaru
17. Mr. Anthony Nwaora – Onitsha North
18. Mr. Joseph Emeka Orji – Onitsha South
19. Barr. Casimir Nwafor – Orumba North
20. Mr. Shedrack Azubuike – Orumba South
21. Mr. Emma Nweke – Oyi