Soludo Sends Names of TC Chairmen to State Assembly

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has forwarded the names of 21 local government Chairmen of the State to the State House of Assembly, for consideration.

This is coming barely one month after the nomination of some individuals by the stalwarts of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), for the revered position.

According to reports, the forwarded names include both those of some who had saddled the post earlier, and those of some first-timers, as was sent by the Governor, for the screening of the House, as shown below:

1. Dr. Chibuike Ofobuike Aguata

2. Sir Ifeanyi Chiweze – Anambra East

3. Mr. Fidelis Nnazo – Anambra West

4. Mr. Romanus Chukwuma Ibekwe – Anaocha

5. Mr. ThankGod Chibuike Anagor – Awka North

6. Mr. Chinedu Okafor – Awka South

7. Mr. Alphonsus Ofumele – Ayamelum

8. Barr. Chijoke Clement Ozumba – Dunukofia

9. Mr. James Chimezie Obi – Ekwusigo

10. Mr. Stanley Nkwoka – Idemili North

11. Mrs. Amaka Obi – Idemili South

12. Engr. Anayo Ojiako – Ihiala

13. Barr. Chinedu Dominic Ononiba – Njikoka

14. Engr. Chris Obiora – Nnewi North

15. Mr. Val George Chinedu Ezeogidi – Nnewi South

16. Mr. Franklin Nwadialu – Ogbaru

17. Mr. Anthony Nwaora – Onitsha North

18. Mr. Joseph Emeka Orji – Onitsha South

19. Barr. Casimir Nwafor – Orumba North

20. Mr. Shedrack Azubuike – Orumba South

21. Mr. Emma Nweke – Oyi