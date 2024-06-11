Few Hours After, Another Accident Occurs in Anambra, Claims 2 More Lives

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely 12 hours after a road traffic crash claimed a woman’s life in Anambra State, another fatal crash has occurred in the State, claiming lives of two women.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the State, RC Margaret Onabe, who said the crash occured at the Obenetiti Awkuzu axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, just few minutes drive away from the location where the previous crash occured.

She further explained that the crash which involved unidentified driver of a commercial Mack Tanker (with the registration number: AAA877XR) and a driver of a commercial Toyota Diana (with the registration number: AGL627XC), was caused by brake failure.

According to her, eyewitness account revealed that the Mack Tanker failed brake, and crushed the Diana Truck.

“Three male adults and four female adults were involved in the crash. Two female adults were killed, two female adults and three male adults were injured, while

one female adult was rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Anambra State rushed the victim to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu where two female adults were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited at the mortuary. The team are still on ground ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is cleared,” she said.

Continuing, she said “The Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathized with the families of the dead victims and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

“He seriously warned motorist to desist from disobeying traffic rules and regulations and ensure they service their vehicles regularly.”