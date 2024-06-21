8.4 C
New York
Friday, June 21, 2024
Search
Subscribe

One Year In Office: Group calls For Immediate Resignation Of Imo Speaker

Politics
Bauchi Assembly

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Imolites For Good Governance IFGG, a group that strives to hold public officers accountable to the people, has called for the immediate resignation of the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chike Olemgbe for being incompetent to pilot the affairs of the House.

The group’s Director of Programme, Comrade Wisdom Nwachukwu, in a chat with this reporter, said, “if it were possible, we would have called for scrapping of the Imo State House of Assembly as it has completely failed to discharge its duties and carry out its statutory functions which include checkmating excesses of the executive arm and exercising their oversight functions”.

READ ALSO  Imo: Why Army, Police Should Go After Kidnapping, Ritual Gang In Avu-Obinze, Victims Recounts Ordeal

He further noted that, “recent developments have shown that the Imo State House of Asembly, under the leadership of Hon Chike Olemgbe, has been docile, purposeless, vision less and only collects salaries and other remunerations without adding commensurate value to the system”.

“We have x-rayed the quality of laws they made and found out that the laws made by the current Assembly are only designed to enable the executive perpetrate more acts of impunity at the collective expense of traumatized Imo people”.

“We have tried as much as possible to over look the flaws of the legislature under the current Speaker, but the more we do that, the more the House gives us reason to believe that they are getting worse by the day”.

READ ALSO  Scores feared dead as gunmen attack two Anambra communities

“We will, in no distant time mobilize people Hon Olemgbe’s constituency, Ihitte Uboma and his village Umuawuchi, where he has nothing to show for his representation, even as a local government Chairman.

We will also at the appropriate time query his qualification to preside over the affairs of the Imo State House of Assembly”, Nwachukwu maintained.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Court okays same-sex relationships in Namibia
Next article
IGP’s defamation character charge against Anambra community leaders adjourned to Sept. 25

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

READ ALSO  Group wants NBA to Discipline Lawyers for Infamous Conduct Against Ikpambese, NJC

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports