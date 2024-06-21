One Year In Office: Group calls For Immediate Resignation Of Imo Speaker

Imolites For Good Governance IFGG, a group that strives to hold public officers accountable to the people, has called for the immediate resignation of the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chike Olemgbe for being incompetent to pilot the affairs of the House.

The group’s Director of Programme, Comrade Wisdom Nwachukwu, in a chat with this reporter, said, “if it were possible, we would have called for scrapping of the Imo State House of Assembly as it has completely failed to discharge its duties and carry out its statutory functions which include checkmating excesses of the executive arm and exercising their oversight functions”.

He further noted that, “recent developments have shown that the Imo State House of Asembly, under the leadership of Hon Chike Olemgbe, has been docile, purposeless, vision less and only collects salaries and other remunerations without adding commensurate value to the system”.

“We have x-rayed the quality of laws they made and found out that the laws made by the current Assembly are only designed to enable the executive perpetrate more acts of impunity at the collective expense of traumatized Imo people”.

“We have tried as much as possible to over look the flaws of the legislature under the current Speaker, but the more we do that, the more the House gives us reason to believe that they are getting worse by the day”.

“We will, in no distant time mobilize people Hon Olemgbe’s constituency, Ihitte Uboma and his village Umuawuchi, where he has nothing to show for his representation, even as a local government Chairman.

We will also at the appropriate time query his qualification to preside over the affairs of the Imo State House of Assembly”, Nwachukwu maintained.