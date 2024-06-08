NOSDRA DG/CEO Pledges to Refocus Agency on President’s Renewed Hope Agenda

8.4 C
National
Engr. Emeka Woke, the newly appointed Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spillage, Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), has reiterated his commitment to align the agency with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. During a meeting with management staff at the agency’s headquarters, Engr. Woke emphasized his mandate to refocus, redirect, and revitalize NOSDRA to positively impact communities affected by oil spills.

Engr. Woke commended the Management Staff for their warm reception and charged them to continue performing their duties diligently. He also promised to address the immediate challenges faced by staff, including regular and alternative power supply. The new DG emphasized the need for all staff to key into the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, warning that those who fail to align with the new vision may be shown the way out.

The leader of the Management team, Mrs. Adesiba , in her speech thanked the new DG/CEO  and promised to ensure he gets maximum cooperation from every  member of Staff of the Agency.

The meeting was attended by the top management staff.

With this new leadership, NOSDRA is poised to embark on a transformative journey, prioritizing the welfare of communities affected by oil spills and aligning with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

POPULAR CATEGORY

