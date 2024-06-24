Northern politicians’ visit to Buhari plot to unseat Tinubu in 2027 – Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said the recent visits by some prominent northern politicians to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, were all plots to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, as well as the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, among others, recently paid a Sallah homage to the former president in his hometown, Daura

Buhari handed over power to Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 8,794,726 votes to defeat Abubakar, who secured 6,984,520 votes, on May 29, 2023.

According to Sani, who also is an activist, the prominent northerners want to resurrect the Buhari political charms, and fanaticism and mobilize the gullible to another hollow and bewildering end.