Imo Community Confers Chieftaincy Title On Dead Woman

The Ulakwo Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 conferred a posthumous chieftaincy title on one of her respected daughters, Late Chief Mrs. Noble Lady Beatrice Enyidiya Onwukah.

The conferment took place when her corpse was brought to the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Eze Nnanna R Oparaochaekwe.

A grieving Eze Oparaochaekwe, whose own wife recently passed away defied traditional impediments to confer on Late Noble Lady Onwukah the title of ‘Ada Ogbuhuruzo 1’ of Ulakwo.

Eze Oparaochaekwe said the title is in recognition of her contributions to the socio-economic development of the community.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased is credited with attracting the electrification of the community during the administration of Chief Sam Mbakwe.

She also offered scholarship to some indigent indigenes as well as financial support to some families in the community during her lifetime.

The monarch advised parents to take the training of their girl children very seriously, noting that without her education, the deceased could not have had the contact to impact positively on Ulakwo Community.

