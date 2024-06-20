Nnobi Fire Disaster: Soludo’s Aide, Omenugha, Visits Scene, Sympathizes with Victims

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Youth Empowerment Programmes, Dr. Nelson Omenugha, has sympathized with the victims of Wednesday fire outbreak at the Afor Nnobi market in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Recall that goods and facilities worth billions of naira were razed to debris at the popular market on Wednesday, following the outbreak of heavy inferno that melt into many shops in the early hours of the day.

Sympathizing with the victims of the inferno, Dr. Omenugha, who rushed to the scene upon hearing about the incident to have a first-hand information, appreciated the efforts of Nnobi youths and high-spirited individuals who moved swiftly to put out the fire.

The sympathizer, who also hails from the area, further assured a token of support within his ability, to the victims of the incident, to help assuage and cushion the effects of their losses.

Dr. Omenugha, who also helped mobilize support for extinguishing of the fire, however, further cautioned the traders against leaving some electrical appliances ‘On’ on fire while closing from market daily.

He further revealed the preparedness and commitment of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to the safety and security of the lives and property of Ndị Anambra, both in time emergency.

“The Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, is committed to the safety and security of the State. Relevant institutions are being empowered to work towards a state where emergencies like this are fully contained with minimalist casualties,” Dr. Omenugha revealed.