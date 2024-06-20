8.4 C
Northern-Nigeria longest serving monarch for burial June 22

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The official date for the burial activities of the Northern-Nigeria’s longest reigning monarch, His Royal Highness late Dr. Mall. Tagwai Sambo has been fixed for June 22, 2024.

The Publicity Committee Chairman, Ben Shemang who disclosed this on Friday in a press statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna, said the late traditional ruler, who died 14th June, 2024 was on the throne for 58 years and is widely regarded as the longest-serving monarch in Northern Nigeria.

” Late Dr. Mallam Tagwai Sambo (OFR) who was on throne between 1936-2024, was the chief of the Moro’a people in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Corpse will be Conveyed from the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Permanent site, by 6:00 am to Manchok Township Square, Kaura L.G.G Kaduna State by 10:00 am for funeral rites, then, final interment at the Chief’s Palace.

PUNCH reports that his accession to the traditional royal stool dated back 58 years ago, making him the longest-serving traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria.

End..

