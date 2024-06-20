Kano Politics Can Destroy You, Buba Galadima Warns Tinubu

Elder statesman, Buba Galadima, has warned President Bola Tinubu against meddling in the politics of Kano State.

In an interview on ARISE Television, Galadima cautioned that if the president is not careful, Kano politics could destroy him.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain said: “The federal government and President Bola Tinubu need to be cautious with Kano politics. It will destroy his presidency.

“I want to tell the federal government, including my friend, President Bola Tinubu, that he should be mindful of Kano politics, it will destroy his presidency.

“They never agree on any issue and I have an inherent knowledge of how we dealt with the issue of Kano politics during the NPN when I was the youth leader.

“I know some very powerful politicians in Kano, including some rich men who came to meet the president, that they should remove Abba Yusuf and nothing will happen.

”The man I know should be smarter than what he is by saying that nothing will happen and ask them how did it happen that you didn’t win the election in the first place.”

Galadima spoke after Senator Rabiu Kwankwwaso, National leader of NNPP, accused the Federal Government of listening to the “enemies of Kano” on the emirate crisis.

Both Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero are laying claims to the Emir of Kano throne.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had dethroned Ado Bayero and ordered him to leave the palace but the 15th Emir of Kano shunned his order and has been holding court at the mini palace in Nassarawa.