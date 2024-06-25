N400 Million Onitsha Building Collapse; Building Plan Had No Approval. As Consultant License Expired 25 Years Ago

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Anambra state Panel of Enquiry on building collapse in Anambra state commenced its first day public hearing with a shocking revelation that the architectural and structural drawing of the five storey Onitsha Centenary building had no approval from the relevant authorities concerned.

It was also discovered that the supervising consultant Engineer has been practicing illegal for the past twenty five years as his Council Of Registered Engineers Of Nigeria COREN license had long expired and ought not to have been contracted to execute the project.

The project which was billed for commissioning by the Old Boys Association of the Dennis Memorial Grammar School DMGS next year collapsed two weeks ago killing one person and injuring three persons.

At the session with the panel headed by Prof Akaolisa Ezeagu Chairman and Vice Chairman Engr Sir Victor Meju the Consulting Engineer Engr Prof Chris Oyeka told the panel that he had a notification letter of provisional approval but noted that the structural drawings was neither stamped nor was the Architectural design approved.

“What I have is the letter of notification of provisional approval but the structural drawings was not stamped and you know that in Anambra state we can finish a building and leave in it before you get approval”

Deepening the revelation further was the confusion over the body that carried out the soil test as Prof Oyeka said that it was done at Civil Engineering Department Enugu State University ESUT but the approval was signed by one Engr Anago of Vengen Geo Technical Services Enugu.

“They told me to go to the Civil Engineering Department Enugu State University ESUT for the soil test but it was signed by Engr Anago of Vengen Geo Technical Services Enugu but not the University ”

“I was told that ESUT has a good laboratory and I contacted a lecturer but Engr Anago signed the soil test and I have not met the man Engr Anago before and I have not seen him face to face and I think he is the Managing Director of that Vengen Geo Technical Services Enugu ”

Fielding questions from the panel of enquiry the Supervising Consultant Engineer for the project Engr Chukwuemeka Nweke exposed himself when he confirmed to the panel that he has not renewed his license of practice for the past twenty five years.

It was also discovered by the Panel that the Consultant had no permit number to build in line with the requirements of the regulatory body.

“I have not renewed my license for about twenty five years because we have issues with COREN and because of that I have not renewed it ” he said.

Nweke who was the Onitsha branch Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in 1991 told the panel that he doesn’t frequent the site of the project and according to Engr Prof Chris Oyeka stated that he is not aware if Engr Nweke is a registered Consultant or not but confirmed that the job of supervision was given to Nweke by the Centenary Building Committee of the Dennis Memorial Grammar School DMGS while the Client in the project is the Anglican Diocese On The Niger.

“I didn’t know if he is a registered Consultant and I appointed him as a person but employed as a Consultant by the Centenary Building Committee Chaired by an Old Boy of the Institution Prince Ezenwa “he said.

Earlier Prof Chris Oyeka recalled that the last Friday presiding the week the building collapsed he noticed a crack at the Damp Proof Course DPC and Engr Nweke was also at the site and when I came back that Monday we worked on it and filled it with sharp sand and water and compacted it again and I left for Benin but on Tuesday morning my phone rang and I got the shocking report of my life since I have been in the this profession” he said.